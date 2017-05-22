Dell Endpoint Security - the new approach

Dell Endpoint Security Suite focuses on simplified management, speed of deployment and enhanced security features.

As the endpoint security battle continues, vendors add enhanced features to assist with securing the endpoint and preventing the leakage of information. A few main areas offered as part of the Endpoint Security Suite are data encryption, anti-virus, authentication, external media encryption, port control, client firewall and Web protection.

Dell is one of the more recent vendors to also offer full endpoint security; it has done so with all new technology to address the new way it works and new threats with which organisations are faced. The Dell Security Suite is suitable for all brands of Intel machines and supports various versions of MS Windows and Apple Mac.

Dell Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise includes advanced threat prevention, enterprise-class encryption, and authentication for both virtual and physical Windows desktops. Revolutionary advanced threat prevention offers unparalleled efficacy against zero-day threats, advanced persistent threats and commodity malware. In fact, testing shows that our advanced threat protection is 99% effective versus an average of 50% for traditional anti-virus. This suite also includes Dell's exclusive, patent-pending BIOS verification technology to notify IT of potential BIOS tampering on select Dell commercial systems.

Endpoint data-centric encryption – data-centric encryption that protects your data without disrupting IT processes or end-user productivity. It allows IT to easily enforce encryption policies, whether the data resides on the system drive or external media, and doesn't require end-user intervention.

* Data automatically encrypted based on policies.

* Encryption awareness of users, groups, systems and data types.

* System remains accessible for system administration.

* Central administration for all devices and storage media, with automated key escrow for guaranteed recovery.

* Automatic detection and enforced protection of external media.

Advanced threat protection – with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that prevents malware from executing and before it can do any damage. The solution is lightweight and is targeted at businesses that require an effective advanced threat prevention solution. It is easy to set up for businesses that do not have a dedicated IT department. Leveraging algorithmic models and DNA markers, it is easy to deploy, and can be centrally managed via cloud-based console, while offering subscription-based pricing. This solution stops malicious executables as well as malicious active scripts and PowerShell attacks.

External media encryption – set a policy that enables all users within a group, or even an entire organisation, to share a common encryption key – so external media can be stored and shared without end-user intervention. However, the data on the external media will not be readable without an authenticated user and authorised system.

In addition, set a policy that allows end-users to share data and set a password on the external media (for situations that require sharing with trusted third parties and contractors). This ensures the data can be shared as required, but provides protection even if the external media is lost.

Port control – IT can dynamically enable and disable ports based on end-user need for data security without making changes to the BIOS. This provides a higher level of protection if your organisation doesn't want to allow data to flow through the ports. Or a policy can be set that prevents storage to removable media, while allowing non-storage devices to function, such as mice or keyboards. This function allows IT to temporarily disable ports should malware enter the network via removable media, and then identify and resolve the threat. Additionally, IT can apply policies which control data movement to any iOS or Android-based smartphone that might be attached to an external port, closing off that avenue to data leakage as well.

Advanced authentication – supports advanced hardware authentication, such as Dell's fully integrated fingerprint, smart card or contactless smart card reader options. Security Tools helps manage these multiple hardware authentication methods, supports pre-OS login with self-encrypting drives, single sign-on (SSO) and manages user credentials and passwords. The ability to reset a Windows password via an authorised smartphone is just one example of how Security Tools helps enable end-users while minimising help desk calls.

Dell Dell, a part of Dell Technologies, provides customers of all sizes – including 98% of the Fortune 500 – with a broad, innovative portfolio from edge to core to cloud. Dell comprises Dell client as well as Dell EMC infrastructure offerings that enable organisations to modernise, automate and transform their data centre while providing today's workforce and consumers what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time.

