Innovative software solution mitigates risks in cloud migration

Cloud migration has been a topic of conversation in boardrooms for some time now. Business leaders are likely to be familiar with the challenges of implementing a cloud migration strategy – time, complexity, security risks, costs, are common concerns – but they need not be.

Innovative software solutions mitigate the risks associated with cloud migration. MicroFocus PlateSpin Migrate is a powerful multi-platform server portability solution that automates the process of moving servers over the network, between physical systems, virtual hosts and the cloud.

With organisations increasingly moving and updating their infrastructure to achieve increased security, productivity and efficiency, there is an opportunity to leverage technology that streamlines the migration process. MicroFocus PlateSpin is an invaluable tool in the migration process for IT teams and managed service providers by supporting safe and reliable multi-platform migration.

For a better look into how this technology can help you or your clients with server migration and consolidation, join the MicroFocus PlateSpin Webinar on Tuesday 23 May, at 11am.

Related stories:



