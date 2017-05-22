Govt spends R106m on smart school

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) is making headway in its efforts to drive technology adoption among township schools, opening another ICT-ready school in Braamfisherville, Johannesburg.

Last year, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi spoke about his plans to produce tech-savvy learners by encouraging them to participate in an ICT-driven economy instead of SA's historic job sectors.

According to him, the country's education system is still producing learners that will participate in obsolete economies, but technology is the base that can change that.

Friday marked the opening of the Moses Kotane Primary School, the GDE's latest delivery of modern facilities aimed at encouraging ICT adoption, skills development and improving the quality of education in townships.

The school caters to 1 320 learners from grades R to seven, and is described as a modern IT facility with a design prototype that incorporates the Department of Basic Education's national schools infrastructure norms and standards.

"The provision of schools with modern facilities in townships will go a long way to improve and transform the quality of education in the townships. It will also change the township economy," says Lesufi.

Big spender

The school, which cost the department R106 million, has the latest technology features to enable it to compete with some of the country's private schools.

Moses Kotane Primary School has 28 smart classrooms with smart interactive boards, two smart science labs, two smart multi-purpose rooms, two smart home economics labs, a computer lab and an IT control room.

It is also a green school equipped with roof and wall insulation, as well as glazing that maximises natural light in the building and reduces energy loss. It has energy-saving lighting and rainwater harvesting.

"The school design follows a new template for secondary schools, which among others include smart classrooms with WiFi network, smart science labs, sports facilities, intercom systems and green facilities," says MEC for infrastructure development, Jacob Mamabolo.

Security first

As part of the GDE's efforts to provide modern facilities in township schools, the department has had to deal with theft because these schools are prime targets.

Lesufi previously admitted smart devices went missing as a result of learners handing them over to loan sharks.

He also said a syndicate to steal smartboards was set up by some criminals in the communities.

The department says it has learnt from this and has increased safety and security measures.

To prevent theft at Moses Kotane Primary School, the GDE has put up a precast palisade boundary wall, security steel meshes above the ceiling, a guard house and CCTV system.



