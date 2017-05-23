Bestfax launches new faxing services on Pangea platform

Bestfax, a faxing service provider for the past 10 years, is now launching its faxing services in partnership with Pangea Communications. By combining the marketing expertise of Bestfax and the proven fax technology that Pangea has been offering in South Africa for 15 years, both companies plan to offer a reliable faxmail service to end-customers with excellent customer service.

"Our customers will be able to track and see all their faxes online through a Web-based portal; this makes the service totally transparent for ease of mind and use," says Winton Ferreira, MD of Bestfax. "We are excited to work with Bestfax, which has proven itself to offer exceptional customer service in this market from the beginning," according to Anche Botha, COO of Pangea.

"We will provide the SME, enterprise and government market with a reliable fax solution, and with the new fax platform, we will eliminate fax failures and associated costs related to fax failures. We plan to be the all-in-one fax provider in South Africa," concludes Ferreira.

Bestfax aims to launch services during June 2017 into the market.

