  Advertise on ITWeb         Wed, 24 May, 12:42:23 PM

Webinar: Unlock IOT gateways with Project Flogo

http://www.itweb.co.za/logos/tibco_logo.gif
By TIBCO Software
Johannesburg, 24 May 2017

On 31 May, the integration team will be hosting a Webinar: "Unlock IOT Gateways with Project Flogo", which will be presented by TIBCO's own Matt Ellis, John Andrews and Jan van der Lugt.

This session will focus on Flogo, TIBCO's lightweight open source integration framework, and will discuss IOT integration and additional use cases for Flogo.

To learn more or register for this Webinar, check out this link.

Related stories:

Editorial contacts

TIBCO Software
Farahnaz Suliman
(+27) 11 317 5610
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots, you need JavaScript enabled to view it

 

Our comments policy does not allow anonymous postings. Read the policy here


Videos

 

 

 

Sponsors Message