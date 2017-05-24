On 31 May, the integration team will be hosting a Webinar: "Unlock IOT Gateways with Project Flogo", which will be presented by TIBCO's own Matt Ellis, John Andrews and Jan van der Lugt.

This session will focus on Flogo, TIBCO's lightweight open source integration framework, and will discuss IOT integration and additional use cases for Flogo.

To learn more or register for this Webinar, check out this link.

