Apps are here to stay

The rise of new apps has been documented in a new report.

The development of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning, as well as the need for new collaborative models, will dominate the manner in which apps are developed in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by 2030.

This is according to Josh McBain, director of consultancy at research firm Foresight Factory. He was speaking on the back of the release of the "Future of Apps" report, which hasn't been published online, but was commissioned by F5 Networks with research conducted by Foresight Factory.

According to the report, the rise of new app interfaces (including augmented and virtual reality) and the potential rich influence of blockchain technologies and edge computing are contributing to the growing digital and app-centric society.

The report also found key themes that will affect business applications in the region, namely conscientious collaboration, optimum intelligence, personal realities and new networks.

Results found that a rise of Internet of things and use of integrated apps meant "four in 10 European consumers are sharing personal data in exchange for personalised offers or discounts, while 41% of 16- to 25-year-olds believe their current jobs could be supplanted by AI or robots within the next decade."

When relating to optimum intelligence, the survey found the trajectory of future apps will be heavily influenced by AI and machine-learning, with cognitive health and finance being the top of the crop. The data collected showed that 49% of the 25- to 44-year-olds surveyed want services that help them to understand the future impact of their dietary choices, while 58% of the same group of consumers expressed interest in a service predicting the future of their financial situation based on current actions.

Mostafa Zafer, director of analytics and collaboration solutions at IBM for MEA, notes there is no limit for app developments anymore. "I think it will reach a point where the app should advise whether I should do the service, or should do the transaction or not. I think that is going to be the main role of AI in the app – really to become an advisor to me whilst I am using the app itself."

The report concluded that growing advances in the capability and cost of mixed reality technology will definitely revolutionise app interfaces. "Removing the limits of a user's physical location and enabling individuals to personalise their direct experience of reality and the world around them through apps will definitely shape how we will live, work and play," it noted.



