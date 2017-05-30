Console-sized 4-liter mini gaming PC built for VR with desktop-grade 7th Generation Intel Core processors and custom ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 desktop-grade graphics

ASUS Republic of Gamers announces GR8 II.

* World's smallest gaming PC for VR with up to 7th Gen Intel Core i7 desktop-grade CPUs and custom ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 desktop-grade graphics.

* VR-friendly design with extensive connectivity including two HDMI ports for simultaneous connections to a VR headset and display.

* Dedicated processor and graphics card chambers, specially-tuned cooling system and ROG-exclusive audio technologies enable epic gaming experiences.

* Aura Sync RGB lighting can be synchronised with a variety of ROG peripherals, and features 12 different synchronisation modes.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced GR8 II, a 4-liter gaming PC with full gaming desktop performance to cater to any gamer's requirements. It is currently the world's smallest gaming PC that is designed for VR, and has the most advanced graphics in its class with full-size custom ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 desktop-grade graphics. It is powered by up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 (‘Kaby Lake') desktop-grade 65W processor and 32GB of DDR4 memory, and can run the latest AAA gaming titles smoothly.

GR8 II has a VR-friendly design with two HDMI ports to connect a VR headset and display simultaneously. Its specially-designed cooling system provides the stability required for non-stop gaming marathons; while gaming-friendly features such as Intel Gigabit Ethernet and ROG-exclusive SupremeFX, Sonic Studio III, Sonic Radar III and GameFirst IV technologies enable epic gaming experiences. GR8 II also features ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting, which has 12 light synchronisation modes with a variety of Aura Sync-compatible ROG peripherals for a myriad of customisation options.

ROG GR8 II is a console-sized gaming PC designed for unstoppable gaming and VR experiences. It redefines PC gaming by allowing gamers to take full-gaming desktop-grade performance everywhere they go. GR8 II features powerful desktop-grade components including a full-sized custom ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and up to a 65W 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB DDR4 memory.

The desktop-grade custom ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card gives GR8 II the most advanced graphics in its class, allowing it to create immersive gaming worlds with super-smooth visuals. This graphics card delivers three times (3x) the performance of previous-generation cards and brilliant VR performance.

In testing1, GR8 II performed 47% better than similar GTX 960-equipped gaming PCs and 10% better than GTX 970-equipped gaming PCs. It ran Overwatch in 2K and Full HD resolutions at frame rates averaging 70fps. The 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor provides unprecedented levels of gaming and multi-tasking performance, with an 8% performance boost versus the previous generation, and decreases frame rendering latency during VR gaming.

GR8 II has been extensively tested to ensure it meets the recommended specifications required to power Oculus Rift. It has a VR-friendly design with two HDMI ports to connect a VR headset and display simultaneously. Gamers can also hook up two displays via HDMI for their Twitch streams and chat rooms, or play games on up to three HD displays through DisplayPort. In addition, GR8 II supports 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) displays and features NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronises the display's refresh rate with GR8 II's GeForce GTX graphics card to minimise lag and eliminate frame-rate stutter and visual tearing for ultra-smooth visuals.

Compact, spacecraft-inspired design with Aura RGB lighting

ROG GR8 II has a stylish 4-liter chassis that is ideal for any room, and can be connected to a TV for big screen entertainment. It is also compact and light enough to bring to LAN parties.

GR8 II features Aura Sync LEDs on three areas across the front face of the chassis. Aura Sync RGB lighting takes customisation to the next level, offering 12 synchronisation modes with ROG peripherals including keyboards and mice, and 10 lighting effects. A colour palette comprising of 8 million colours lets gamers tailor GR8 II's LEDs to reflect the feel of the game being played.

ROG GR8 II has a bold spacecraft-inspired design with a matte-black finish. It has chiselled sharply-angled side panels, a Plasma Copper-coloured mid-frame and a perfectly-framed ROG logo on the side panel for an eye-catching aesthetic that stands out among other gaming desktops.

Special cooling design for non-stop gaming

ROG GR8 II has a specially-tuned cooling system with an optimised airflow design, copper heat pipes and dual fans to purge heat from the system. Cleverly-designed vents and dedicated chambers for the processor and graphics card provide the right amount of airflow to each component for stable performance for non-stop gaming marathons.

ROG GR8 II draws less than 30W at idle and delivers quiet performance, with a noise level of 23dB at idle — 24% more quiet than a tower desktop.

ROG GR8 II can be specified with an M.2 PCI Express or SATA solid-state drive (SSD) and a 2.5-inch hard disk drive2 to give gamers the speed afforded by the M.2 SSD and the large storage capacities offered by the 2.5-inch HDD. Simple slide-off covers provide easy access to the additional 2.5-inch HDD/SSD storage bay for quick upgrades.

ROG-exclusive gaming-friendly features

ROG GR8 II features the exclusive ROG SupremeFX shielded audio for truly immersive in-game sound. Sonic Studio III has an all-new intelligent routing feature made for streaming, while Sonic Radar III is an evolved audio engine that processes sounds more accurately than ever. In addition, the GR8 II has the very latest Intel Ethernet (I219-V) for faster, smoother and lag-free online gaming. Next-level 802.11ac.

WiFi with 2x2 dual-band 2.4/5GHz antennas offer up to 867Mbps3 transfer speeds, while the very latest MIMO technology ensures that every connected user experiences the fastest wireless and online speeds.

GR8 II has all the connectivity features needed for gaming peripherals. The reversible USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports provide easier device connections and a data rate of 10Gbps – so transferring a 2GB movie file takes less than 2 seconds to complete. Super-fast and stable 802.11ac WiFi provides strong signal delivery and three times (3x) the speed of previous WiFi standards for smooth online gaming or video streaming, while built-in Bluetooth® 4.2 conveniently connects GR8 II to any Bluetooth device for a complete home PC experience.

Availability & pricing

ASUS ROG GR8 II will be available from 01 June 2017 in South Africa from Makro. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

1 ROG GR8 II test configuration: Windows 10 Home, Intel Core i5-6400 processor, 4GB DDR4-2400 DRAM, ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 2.5-inch 256GB SSD.

2 Specification may vary by region

3 Actual speed may vary. WiFi hotspot feature operates at 802.11a/b/g/n. Windows 10 does not currently support WiFi hotspot functionality.

4 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com



ASUS ASUS is one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow's smart life. Its comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IOT. ASUS employs more than 17 000 people worldwide and over 5 500 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4 368 awards and earned approximately US$14 billion of revenue in 2015.



