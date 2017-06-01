nCoded Solutions launches nCoded Licence Manager

nCodedTracking.

nCoded Solutions has launched the nCoded Licence Manager, a smart way for controlling the deployment of its software. Its licencing portal enables it to have visibility of all its installed software systems across its client base. It now has a platform that provides a seamless and an effortless structure whenever we need to install, update and troubleshoot.

Its clients are going to benefit from its Licence Manager because it is now going to be unnecessary for its clients to be at the client's site whenever it is required for licence supporting.

Licence Support services will be carried out remotely and free of charge. This also means that its consultants and developers' times will as a result spent on product development, enhancements and upgrades.

Whenever any of its systems are installed, a Web-based setup wizard guides the user through the process of setting up the system. Once any of its systems are installed, licence updates will be continuously checked from the license manager. In the event that the server hardware is changed, it would require the license to be updated and will allow the client 7 days to rectify the issue. This is to prevent invalid installations of the server components.

Licenses are stored on our cloud server and on the client's server, if they host their own server. However, the information is only received by the client server from the licensing manager's server and updates are not accepted from the client. This prevents users from manipulating nCoded Solutions' licensing information in order to bypass trial periods or extend their licenses.



