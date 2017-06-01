Snapplify joins tech companies to tackle e-learning challenges

Wesley Lynch, Snapplify CEO.

retailer

platform

Software

eBookand eLearningSnapplify has collaborated with D6 Technology, Vastratech and Principalto form the Ed21 forum.

According to Snapplify, the forum forms part of an ongoing movement to assist schools in transforming into a digital learning space. It is a network of like-minded companies working in edtech and education to address the challenges facing schools in going digital, through providing education solutions to institutions at every level.

"We are excited to be joining in this partnership; Snapplify is at the forefront of content delivery in Africa and we believe our platform is the ideal system to be offered alongside and in support of the technological and hardware solutions offered by our partners. Together we can offer a complete digital solution for 21st century schools," says Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch.

As the largest platform and aggregator of publisher eBooks in Africa, Snapplify provides access to eTextbooks from over 250 leading educational publishers globally. The company's responsive and interactive eLearning solutions are already being implemented in hundreds of schools nationwide, notes Lynch.

Growth director at Snapplify, Tarryn-Anne Anderson, says in the emerging market classroom, challenges still arise in the effective implementation of digital education systems.

"Digital learning and reading systems inherently overcome some of the challenges related to availability of physical textbooks, delivery, and affordability. However, lack of Internet connectivity, expensive data, and standard minimum device requirements can make a transition to blended and digital learning difficult. These are all challenges that Snapplify has worked hard to try to overcome, as have many of our other partners in the industry. We look forward to finding new and improved solutions together," she explains.

Through the forum, she adds, Snapplify will be contributing to the discussions and conversations around seeking solutions to e-learning problems facing schools.

Riaan Graham, sales director at wireless networking equipment manufacturer Ruckus Wireless, Sub-Saharan Africa, says there are a number of challenges facing local educational institutions in WiFi deployment.

"We need to be aware that without technological advancement, we will struggle to provide school-going children with the best education. There are a number of building blocks which have to be in place to ensure a quality WiFi connection in schools. SA is a dispersed country, with a lot of remote areas and many schools are built in these areas. This means the infrastructure should be able to accommodate the high bandwidth capacity demand needed to efficiently deploy WiFi at rural schools. The challenge is to ensure rural schools have proper WAN connectivity, either through fibre (which will be difficult in the remote areas) or via a dedicated microwave point-to-point connectivity with high capacity," he points out.



