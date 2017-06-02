Uber updates rider insurance

Uber SA riders will now receive additional cover in the case of death or injury.

The e-hailing taxi service will offer extended insurance for its riders in SA in the case of death or injury, through partnerships with Chubb and RoadCover.

The company has always insured its customers; however, these partnerships offer extra cover.

Chubb Insurance SA has designed a new policy for Uber riders, which covers riders' injuries or death while on a trip with Uber in SA.

"In the unfortunate event of an accident, the coverage provides passenger accident insurance, which covers passengers' accidental medical expenses as well as compensation for accidental death or serious injury suffered by passengers while on a trip with Uber," the company said in a statement.

Uber has also partnered with RoadCover to provide assistance to riders and other third parties with their submission of claims submitted to the Road Accident Fund, at no cost to themselves.

"At Uber, we view the addition of this insurance coverage and assistance with Road Accident Fund claims as an important part of fulfilling our goal of reliable, affordable, and safe transportation options for all South Africans. This partnership shows that we are committed to the safety of riders and drivers using the Uber app," says Uber sub-Saharan GM Alon Lits.

Related stories:



