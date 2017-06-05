Uber will prompt sleepy drivers to rest

Uber to give drivers suggestions based on their driving patterns.

alert

The e-hailing taxi service is taking steps to ensure its drivers areat all times and learn from previous driving mistakes.

The company recently participated in the fourth annual UN global road safety week, which focuses on speed and what can be done to address this key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

Uber says it will be rolling out a telematics feature in the driver's app to help drivers consistently advance their skills.

"Through this technology, drivers receive daily reports on how their driving patterns compare to other drivers in the city and receive helpful suggestions on how to provide a smoother, safer ride," the company said in a statement.

"For example, messages in the driver app will inform drivers that mounting their phone on the dashboard is safer than holding it in their hands, and the app's speed display alerts drivers to the speed of their vehicles."

The company will also alert drivers within the app about the importance of taking a break if they have been driving for too long.

"This feature prompts drivers to rest during their time using the app and also makes drivers aware of any potentially risky driving practices that need to be addressed."

The technology update pilot is currently being run in cities across the world and will roll-out to all drivers within the coming months.



