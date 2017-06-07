ISYX Technologies joins IFS Partner Network

Global enterprise applications company IFS has signed up Dubai-based ISYX Technologies, a business technology consulting company as a channel partner.

The IFS and ISYX partnership will help deliver IFS's product portfolio to customers across the Middle East and Africa region.

As part of the agreement, ISYX will market and deploy IFS's full range of enterprise applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and field service management (FSM) for its customers across the MEA region.

In addition, ISYX is investing in training and certification of its presales and delivery teams through the IFS Academy.

The company says by building local competency and capabilities in IFS Applications, ISYX aims to help customers transition through the digital era.

"We are very excited to be developing joint opportunities with IFS and look forward to a rewarding partnership," said Sharoon Shamsuddin, CEO, ISYX Technologies.

Shamsuddin added that IFS is a globally recognised leader in enterprise software, with a global presence in ten countries servicing 500+ customers, and said the partnership aims to empower organisations to advance their digital transformation by adding value and industry expertise.

He says ISYX's approach is to adopt the role of an ‘adviser' to its customers, understanding their business challenges and addressing them by providing fully integrated end-to-end solutions to support their complex business needs.

"Partnering with IFS has helped us further strengthen our solutions portfolio. We look forward to working closely with their global and local teams to provide our customers with the highest levels of service and support through all phases of the deployment and increase IFS's footprint and market share in the MEA region."

Luis Ortega, MD for IFS in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, added that IFS is pleased to announce the partnership with ISYX, and says he expects that the partnership will result in a growing customer base in the Middle East and Africa.



