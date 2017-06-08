ContinuitySA's Complete Continuity Practitioner Programme enhances business continuity management skills

ContinuitySA, Africa's leading provider of business continuity management and business resilience services, will run its five-day business continuity management course, the Complete Continuity Practitioner Programme, from 24-28 July 2017.

The course is designed to equip business continuity practitioners in all aspects of implementing, managing and maintaining an effective programme for business continuity management in line with all relevant international standards. It includes case studies and practical classroom exercises.

The focus of this course is to ensure the delegates, staff who are responsible for BCM implementation or BCM activities, can understand the theory behind BCM implementation and the practical application thereof.

* Basics and origins of BCM;

* Trends and observations;

* BCM in context;

* Standards and compliance;

* Elements of the BCM life cycle;

* BCM policy and programme management;

* Embedding BCM;

* Analysis – business impact analysis – threat analysis;

* Design – identifying and selecting of appropriate recovery strategies and tactics;

* Implementation – executing the agreed strategies and tactics through the process of developing the business continuity plans; and

* Validation – Ensuring continuous improvement through ongoing and scheduled exercising, maintenance and review – measuring BCM maturity.

For more information, please contact us via the link http://www.continuitysa.com/contact-us/ or call our training department on (+27) 11 554 8000.

