How to utilise the POPI act as a long-term benefit to your organisation

According to the World Economic Forum, "one of the greatest individual challenges posed by new information technologies is privacy".

We all understand why the "Protection of Personal Information" is so essential, as the tracking and sharing of personal information is a cornerstone of this connectivity era. It is crucial that we are all cognisant of these fundamental issues and are taking responsible measures to protect and control our data.

This has never been more relevant in South Africa, as it has become a top priority for all CIOs to ensure that their organisations are compliant with the POPI act, driving companies to re-examine the way they do business.

Unfortunately, many companies are still perceiving the POPI act as something negative, which will require large investments and require changes within their organisations. However, one needs to remember that with change comes accountability, continued learning and personal growth whereby employees are encouraged to innovate, adopting a "Can Do" culture.

The POPI requirements can essentially lead to savings on your bottom line with less storage and archiving costs, optimised business processes, overall efficiency and reliability of the organisation's database.

Noscotek, a provider of IT solutions, has some of the most skilled experts in software solutions when it comes to taking control of your information and organisational processes, with the world's leading ECM software – Laserfiche Enterprise Content Management.

Noscotek believes that the POPI legislation should be embraced and implemented in the spirit it was intended. Sheldon Halgreen, Technology Director at Noscotek said "implementing POPI creates an opportunity to simplify, review and streamline your business operations, policies and processes through Laserfiche Enterprise Content Management".

They are using the revolutionary Laserfiche Digital Transformation Model (DTM) towards helping their customers address POPI compliancy in many areas of their organisations:

Laserfiche's Digital Transformation Model for POPI compliance.

Essentially, the Laserfiche DTM is a roadmap for moving your company towards a POPI compliant workplace, and addresses POPI as follows:

POPI requirement Laserfiche DTM Solution Information access Phase 1: Digitise documents – easily managed access to sensitive content Secure information storing Phase 1: Digitise documents – secure critical documents with disaster recovery Information sharing (consent) Phase 2: Organise your Content – centralised, secured document access Type of information shared. Phase 2: Organise your Content – centralised, secured document access Information limited to purpose Phase 3: Automate your processes – simplified compliance that addresses regulatory concerns Secure personal information Phase 3: Automate your processes – simplified compliance that addresses regulatory concerns Accurate information Phase 4: Streamline your Processes – improved compliance, data oversight and data quality

To find out where your organisation is in the Laserfiche Digital Transformation Model, visit: https://transform.laserfiche.com/transformation-model-assessment?utm_source=ITWeb&utm_medium=noscotek&utm_campaign=Digital-Transformation-Model

"Another Laserfiche product feature that has proven to be most useful in helping our customers with their end-to-end POPI implementation has been Laserfiche's Security Records Management", said Halgreen.

Laserfiche's Security Records Management feature will enable you to bring control and transparency to operations with built-in security and compliance tools, such as:

* Configuring repository design and access controls to manage access of sensitive content;

* Protecting information from unauthorised access or disclosure by ensuring records integrity with precise document control;

* Redacting confidential information to ensure that redacted text remains secure in search results or that it persists upon printing and export;

* Administering compliance from the moment records are created through automatic creation of record folders and moving documents into the appropriate locations;

* Verifying document integrity and authentic archiving; and

* Auditing user actions across all devices through a tracking system to form a complete record of organisation-wide activity.

The Laserfiche Administration Console provides total system control.

Laserfiche Audit Trail tracks all activity within the Laserfiche repository.

Contact Noscotek today for a free consultation to see how Laserfiche and its suite of products can help you to understand, define and implement your POPI Compliance requirements.

Laserfiche Laserfiche Enterprise Content Management transforms how organisations manage information, automate document-driven business processes and make timely, informed decisions. Using Laserfiche, organisations can innovate how documents and unstructured information are processed and analysed to achieve business results. Laserfiche provides intuitive solutions for capture, electronic forms, workflow, case management, cloud, mobile and government-certified records management. Since 1987, Laserfiche has been the trusted choice of more than 36 000 organisations worldwide.



