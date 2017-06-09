Ninzi-Connect gets new MD

Newly appointed MD of Ninzi-Connect, Martin Haines.

Ninzi-Connect has appointed Martin Haines as MD.

Haines is the son of business founder Howard Haines, who retired in 2012 after 20 years at the helm.

The new MD is a qualified safari field guide by profession but is also said to have 17 years' experience within the contact centre industry.

Haines takes over the reins from Richard Shaw, a former technical director who took over as MD in 2012.

"Much of his early experience was overseas, including several years with Aspect UK, where the strategic relationship was initially forged. His experience includes the entire range of the business activity from initially packing boxes, to installing, maintaining, training, managing, running and consulting on outbound and inbound contact centre solutions," said the company in a statement.

Haines returned to SA in 2006 following various expeditions into African wildlife tracking the big five and joined Ninzi-Connect as a technical resource. He was promoted to assistant managing director, which led to him taking up the current position.

"My vision is to make the company the best omni-channel contact centre provider in the country; to consistently grow our market space and to explore new developments and opportunities. This vision builds on our culture, which is to always deliver the highest standard of service that our customers expect from day one. Our business model is to find ways to help clients drive their business forward, even if we have to move clients and ourselves out of our respective comfort zones," says Haines.

"We are about to launch a new omni-channel product which will further consolidate our position in the South African market," he adds.

Ninzi-Connect was established in 1989 as multi-connect, supplying telecommunications support solutions but evolved into the call centre environment, outbound collections platform and workforce management company.

It is currently local partner to US company Aspect Software, an enterprise contact centre and workforce optimisation provider.



