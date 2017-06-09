Routed to deliver Veeam backup solutions

Andrew Cruise, MD of Routed.

Neutral cloud provider Routed has partnered with Veeam Software, to offer local clients cloud services that support their backup and recovery environments.

According to the companies, Veeam Cloud Connect solutions from Routed will be delivered out of the Routed data centres in Cape Town and Johannesburg, targeted at small, medium and large enterprises that want to improve their uptime and availability.

Routed says it recently launched its vendor-neutral cloud platform, and is partnering with industry leaders to offer scalable and secure cloud platforms. Its partnership with Veeam certifies Routed as a Veeam cloud and service provider (VCSP).

Andrew Cruise, MD of Routed, says the company will focus on Veaam's Cloud Connect solution, a fully-integrated way to get data off site. "We will be offering Cloud Connect Backup, an offsite copy of local backups and Cloud Connect Replication, a disaster recovery solution."

The partnership with Veeam will ensure Routed is well placed to offer managed service providers, as well as enterprise players with an integrated cloud platform, addressing all cloud backup and recovery solutions, he adds.

"The biggest challenge facing local companies in backup and availability is the cost and complexity in building and maintaining a recovery site. Using Veeam Cloud Connect, Routed provides companies with a pay-per-use recovery destination on our cloud platform with self-service functionality for full or partial failover and failback," explains Cruise.

Gartner estimates the disaster recovery as a service (DRAAS) market will nearly triple to a revenue point of $3.4 billion by 2019.

"With an ecosystem of more than 14 300 global VCSP partners and 45 000 resellers, we are secure in the knowledge that Veeam is strengthening, innovating and building a strong cloud business," says Cruise.

As cloud adoption grows, it is imperative that enterprises understand the importance of the platform used and approach to overall infrastructure, asserts Cruise.

Claude Schuck, regional manager for Africa at Veeam, explains: "Veeam operates on a channel-based business model and we recognise that the success of the VCSP programme contributes to the company's mission.

"We're seeing a strong growth in our VCSP programme as partners and customers seek more comprehensive cloud-based DRAAS solutions. However, the 2017 Veeam Availability Report found downtime is costing enterprises R270 million per year in lost revenue. Despite the clear benefits, not enough companies are noting the warning that a more robust cloud DRAAS strategy needs to be put in place."



