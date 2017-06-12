EU regulators probe Qualcomm, NXP deal

Qualcomm will become the leading supplier to the automotive chip market following the deal.

EU anti-trust authorities have opened an investigation into Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, ratcheting up pressure on the US smartphone chipmaker to offer concessions to address their concerns.

Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, is set to become the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chip market following the deal, the largest to date in the semiconductor industry.

The European Commission listed a raft of concerns about the combined company's ability and incentives to squeeze out rivals and jack up prices. It said the company may bundle its products, excluding rivals in baseband chipsets and near-field communication (NFC) chips.

The combined entity would also have the ability and the incentive to change NXP's intellectual property licensing practices, in particular the NFC technology, by tying this to Qualcomm's patent portfolio, the EU watchdog said.

It also voiced concerns about reduced competition in semiconductors used in cars. The commission will decide on the deal by 17 October.

Qualcomm said it was confident of allaying the EU's worries and that it still expects to close the deal by the end of the year. US anti-trust enforcers gave the green light for the deal in April without demanding concessions.

Reuters reported on 2 June that Qualcomm may face a lengthy EU investigation after it declined to offer concessions to address the bloc's concerns in a preliminary review.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication and redistribution of Reuters content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.



