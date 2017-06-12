Final rush to register learners online

Parents of grade one and eight learners have a few more hours to submit their online applications.

Parents and guardians that are yet to complete the online application process for learners that will need to be placed in grades one and eight next year have until midnight to do so.

This is the word from the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), which is facilitating last-minute online admissions for learners that need to be placed in those grades for the 2018 academic school year.

The GDE has reportedly received over 450 000 applications for grades one and eight ahead of tonight's deadline.

Last month, the department officially opened the online learner admissions process when it unveiled a new and improved Web site. Online registration forms part of the GDE's on-going efforts to prevent long queues and encourage a tech-savvy school registration process.

Although there were some hiccups at the start of this year's online admissions, it was a walk in the park compared to the situation in 2016. Last year, the GDE site crashed on its debut and was beset with technical glitches for some time, leaving many parents frustrated and unable to make online admissions for their children.

Together with the technical glitches, the GDE also admitted the admission site was a prime target of hacking attempts. During the first month, there were more than 300 hacking attempts.

This year, parents' complaints included receiving error messages while applying, being told their details already exist, as well as parents receiving SMSes without the reference number. The department said these issues were resolved swiftly.

Parents have been advised to call 0800 000789 for urgent enquiries or should they require assistance.

The placement of learners will take place from 24 July to 29 September. Parents will receive SMS notification or a letter from the school informing them their application has been successful or otherwise. Those given offers of placement have seven working days to accept or reject the offer.



