Konnect Africa launches in nine African countries

Konnect Africa will partner with Terrace Projects in SA.

Satellite broadband solutions provider Konnect Africa has launched new-generation services in nine African countries, including SA.

Set up by Eutelsat in 2015, Konnect Africa provides satellite broadband solutions to telecoms operators and Internet service providers throughout the African continent. The group has now launched commercial services and "expects to cover most of Sub-Saharan Africa by 2019".

Its new-generation services are now available in Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda.

"This initiative echoes a broad ambition. Connecting Africa means changing the way people live, study, perform business, and transforming daily life. We aim to take broadband further and closer to multiple development sectors such as the healthcare system, education, agriculture or SMEs," according to Laurent Grimaldi, CEO of Konnect Africa.

The group says that unlike mobile wireless or fibre technologies, satellite broadband does not depend on terrestrial infrastructure, which makes it the best approach for remote locations. It therefore believes satellite technology is the most relevant solution for unlocking access to the Internet in Africa.

The company will partner with various groups across Africa, including a partnership in SA with Terrace Projects, a managed satellite service solution provider.

Konnect Africa says it will give its partners dedicated commercial, marketing and technical support, and will also train and reward local installers to enhance service quality and drive more talent into the industry.

