HP launches A3 multifunction printers locally

Hewlett-Packard's (HP's) A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) are now available in SA, affording a supposed $200 million channel-led opportunity to local partners. The A3 MFPs will be distributed through local partner Tarsus.

Tarsus is a South African black-owned IT hardware distributor and is also a member of the MB Technologies group.

According HP, the print portfolio includes 34 stock keeping units and is designed to provide qualified channel partners wih the ability to customise products, therefore meeting a wider range of customers' printing needs.

Richard Stainforth, HP Operations category manager, explained the company is committed to reinvesting in the market in the region. "Our SA customers wanted a portfolio of A3 MFPs with disruptive technologies and we believe we have achieved this with this range. We have streamlined our designs, improved print speeds and enabled higher-quality printing for a lower cost."

The range has a cloud-based proprietary service optimisation platform, which is said to improve device uptime by integrating diagnostics, device-specific troubleshooting and remote remediation capabilities into the toolsets.

"HP PageWide Pro devices make colour printing more affordable, while simultaneously providing best-in-class print speeds. The single and multifunction devices have print speeds ranging from 35ppm to 60ppm (up to 80ppm in general office mode). PageWide technology is also more sustainable ? consuming up to one-seventh the energy of competing colour laser machines in the same class while producing significantly less packaging waste associated with supplies and long life consumables," explains the company.

Last year, HP launched a commercial 3D printing solution, HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing, based on an open platform.

