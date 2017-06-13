Gift of the Givers has an app

Citizens can make donations via the Gift of the Givers mobile app.

Citizens can now make simple, seamless and secure donations via the Gift of the Givers Foundation's mobile app, the charity organisation has announced.

In a statement, Gift of the Givers says the app was developed jointly by SAP Africa, Assegai and Javelin and Appy Developer.

The mobile app is built on the SAP cloud platform, which is described as an enterprise platform-as-a-service that offers comprehensive app development services.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers, says: "With society having become so heavily invested in the technological age, our aim as a charitable body was to move into this space, providing donor organisations as well as the general public ease of access to our activities, enabling them to become involved and so make a telling difference in the lives of the needy. Immediacy of action is key today and the solution lay in the development of a unique app."

Mehmood Khan, COO at SAP Africa, states: "In making this app unique and true to the values espoused by the Gift of the Givers, we identified three elements considered key for public uptake. The first centred on affordability and the ability to make a difference. The second related to how people can become involved, and the third focused on transparency and whether donations would reach those in need.

"The app ensures the lowest point of entry makes first interaction easy at the lowest cost possible, while just three 'taps' gets users started. A set of feedback loops demonstrates 'live' evidence of the Gift of the Givers' delivery and impact on people."

He adds: "It's a great privilege to see how the cloud platform is now being used to improve people's lives by supporting one of our continent's greatest humanitarian organisations, creating an easy channel for raising critical funds for the life-saving work undertaken by the Gift of the Givers Foundation."

The app is available free of charge in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



