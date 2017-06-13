We're excited to announce the release of Daptiv Task Boards, Daptiv Connect for JIRA

Today, Gen2 Enterprise Software is officially releasing some exciting new tools for Daptiv that you are going to love. Here's the scoop:

Daptiv Task Boards – Collaborate with team members who want the simple and visual functionality of a kanban board while still managing all your data in Daptiv PPM. Daptiv Task Boards are available to project members with a team member licence at no additional cost. Project managers may activate this new feature for their teams using the link in the admin settings of a project workspace.

Daptiv Connect for JIRA – A powerful two-way integration to create and maintain Daptiv projects within JIRA and aggregate project tasks and time data from JIRA for reporting from within Daptiv PPM. To enable Daptiv Connect for JIRA for a low annual fee, please contact your account manager.

Project managers and PMOs alike will be delighted to be able to manage the full spectrum of project types from waterfall to collaborative to agile and everything in between, which means more work is visible, managed and delivered.

We're continually working hard to bring you more and deeper functionality in Daptiv PPM to support the way modern teams need to work.



