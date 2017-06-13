Bytes Managed Solutions appoints senior manager business development - New Industries

Shuheid Brown, Senior Manager, Bytes Managed Solutions.

Bytes Managed Solutions, part of the Altron group of companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shuheid Brown as Senior Manager Business Development – New Industries.

This is part of the organisation's strategy of pursuing new business across a broader market sector. This will enable the business to optimise, mature and drive new value out of its current solutions and structures.

Brown is an experienced senior key account management professional with extensive proficiency in strategic client engagement at an executive level. He is passionate about driving value for customers.

Brown has worked for a number of technology solution providers, including Oracle, SAP, HP and IBM in senior management roles.

According to Naeem Seedat, Business Development Executive of Bytes Managed Solutions, Brown's passion for customer engagement will unlock new business opportunities for the organisation.

"I am looking forward to the value that Shuheid will bring to the team as we seek to broaden our target market for our current and future technology solutions," he said.

Bytes MS Bytes Managed Solutions (Bytes MS) is a services-led, software-driven and hardware-enabled organisation that markets, supports and maintains enterprise-wide end-to-end technology solutions and related services that enable medium to large enterprises to effectively deliver their offering to the end-consumers in South Africa and Africa. Bytes MS leverages on partnerships, thought leadership and capabilities to deliver world-class technology solutions and related services, enabling Bytes MS customers to achieve their growth and success. Bytes MS is the exclusive distributor for NCR products in South Africa and strategically partners with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Alcatel, Burroughs, Unity, Postec, Unisys, Alcatel-Lucent and Cisco, and delivers complete solutions for the financial, retail, petroleum and infrastructure sectors. Bytes MS enables businesses with over 107 service points, backed by extensive supply chain and logistics management. It supports in excess of 1 200 000 devices in more than 46 500 locations throughout South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. Bytes Managed Solutions is a division of Bytes Technology Group and wholly owned by JSE-listed Altron. Allied Electronics Corporation Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, Allied Technologies (Altech), Bytes Technology Group (Bytes) and Power Technologies (Powertech), is invested in telecommunications, power electronics, multimedia and IT. The Altron group employs more than 12 500 employees globally. www.bytesms.co.za

