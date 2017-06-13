Singularity summit comes to Joburg

The summit will feature talks on artificial intelligence.

The first Singularity University (SU) Summit in the African region will take place in Johannesburg in August.

The two-day international conference aims to highlight the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digital biology, robotics, blockchain and other exponential technologies in healthcare, security, design and finance.

SU is a global community using these technologies to tackle the world's greatest challenges. The summits are held around the globe to help local leaders understand how the emerging tech can be used to create positive change and economic growth in their region.

The summits are normally attended by the general public, government officials, entrepreneurs, investors, NGOs, impact partners and educators.

"South Africa represents a microcosm of the challenges facing humanity worldwide and is fast gaining a solid reputation as a global centre. Through this summit, we hope to connect and inspire leaders in the region to effect global impact," says Rob Nail, associate founder and CEO of SU.

The event is hosted in collaboration with Standard Bank, with key strategic partners Deloitte, MTN, 702 and SAP, and is being produced by Mann Made Media.

"South Africa has a unique opportunity to play a vital role in shaping an abundant future for all Africans," says Mic Mann, organiser of the summit.

"Our ability to leverage and develop accelerating technologies in the coming years will allow us to leapfrog legacy systems and compete in the global economy and have a massive impact on our growth and economic health. It is of the utmost importance for us to bring Singularity University to South Africa to educate, empower and inspire leaders and future leaders in Africa."

The summit will display advanced technologies and discuss existing best practices in the fields of healthcare, cyberspace, AI, robotics, big data, finance and design. There will also be a showcase of African entrepreneurs and innovations in the exhibitor halls.

