Rain announces appointment of COO

]LTE-Advanced (LTE-A)provider Rain has announced the appointment of Gareth Tindall as COO effective 1 June.

In a statement, Tindall says: "Rain is a collaboration of the smartest minds who have been working tirelessly over the past few years to make an LTE-A network a reality and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the business.

"Rain is the future of fixed and mobile connectivity and I am delighted to be a part of this exciting venture. There is a huge demand in South Africa for fast, reliable and affordable network coverage, and Rain promises to deliver just that."

Last week, Wireless Business Solutions rebranded as Rain and said it planned to invest "billions" of rands to expand its LTE-A network in SA.

Rain says its LTE-A network has been rolled out over 750 sites. The company is on target to reach 2 000 sites by the end of the year and expects to increase its footprint to 5 000 base stations by 2018, and ultimately grow to 10 000 sites over time.

Commenting on Tindall's appointment, Rain CEO Duncan Simpson-Craib says, "I'm pleased to welcome Gareth on board at this crucial time for the business."

He adds: "Gareth will be responsible for all operating divisions across the business, and his vast experience and far reaching network will be invaluable. He is extremely passionate about business culture and customers, and his wealth of experience across a variety of industries will stand him in good stead as the glue that brings all the parts of our business together."



Tindall's experience includes positions as sales and marketing director at Dimension Data for 15 years, CEO of Hertz Car Rental, commissioner for the SA PGA Sunshine Tour, CEO of Kelly Group, and business consultant at Investec.

