Hillstone Networks Wins Gold in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Award

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of network security solutions, announced today that Network Products Guide, industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named Hillstone intelligent Next Generation Firewall (iNGFW) a Gold winner in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards in the Enterprise Network Firewall category, and Hillstone CloudHive a Gold winner in the Cloud Security category.

These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honouring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry. Winners from all over the world will be honoured in San Francisco on Monday, 26 June 2017 during the 2017 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco.

Hillstone delivers Layered Security to protect businesses and their core assets. Hillstone's intelligent Next Generation Firewall (iNGFW) provides continuous threat defence for today's modern networks against sophisticated threats, through three differentiating technologies that work together for continuous monitoring and protection.

Hillstone CloudHive delivers security for virtualised data centres. It provides micro-segmentation to secure each virtual machine (VM) in the cloud. It includes three virtual modules that work together as a single appliance to provide complete security to each VM and to stop lateral attacks between the VMs.

Looking at the threat landscape through these disparate lenses helps protect the network and its critical assets from multiple layers for a more comprehensive security posture. Learn more here.

An annual achievements and recognition awards programme with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition programme encompasses the world's best in organisational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

"It's an honour to be named a winner by IT World Awards," said Lingling Zhang, VP, Product and Marketing. "Today's network security issues are becoming ever more complex and sophisticated, as we see on the headlines daily, including the latest WannaCry incident. Businesses are looking for a holistic and layered security approach to protect their critical assets and network. Hillstone is poised to deliver on that, as validated by this recognition."

NPG's IT World Awards As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision-makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards recognition programme from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programmes such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com. Hillstone Networks Hillstone Networks' Layered Threat Protection provides continuous threat defence at traditional perimeters, internal networks and their critical assets, down to each virtual machine. Established in 2006 by NetScreen, Cisco and Juniper executives, Hillstone Networks is relied on by more than 14 000 customers around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, higher education, financial institutions and service providers. Hillstone Networks' US headquarters is located in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit www.hillstonenet.com. Bitrate Bitrate focuses on adding value to resale partners which in turn helps them optimise their solutions to their clients. Bitrate focuses on delivering solutions to the market that help clients reduce total cost of ownership, improve their security posture and experience the richness of technology of today. Bitrate in operation since 1999 has substantial experience in IT security, network monitoring, application performance monitoring, network troubleshooting and cable infrastructure certification.



