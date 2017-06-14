Adventurers raise money for coding in schools

Team #CodeClimber is trying to raise R100 000 for Code4Change through a crowdfunding campaign.

Four climbers will attempt to break a mountaineering world record and raise funds for non-profit coding organisation, Code4Change.

In July, four men, known as Team #CodeClimber, will attempt to break the record for the fastest time summiting the highest mountain peak in each of South Africa's nine provinces.

The adventurers are trying to raise R100 000 through a crowdfunding campaign in order to bring coding to three schools in Gauteng and impact 350 learners with a fun, basic coding course, while encouraging the start of new coding clubs in these schools.

The climbers have dedicated their world record attempt to help Code4Change reach 500 schools and 300 000 learners by 2020. This will be done through intensive, three-week coding courses as well as projects and competitions.

Code4Change, formerly Change the World Trust, was launched in 2009 and has since gained a reputation for effective and innovative project implementation and design in the ICT skills sector. It believes in awakening the latent potential of youth in disadvantaged communities through introducing them to the world of technology and partners with local government, grass-roots organisations and communities to ensure long-term, sustainable development is achieved.

The 9 Summits challenge was born out of international mountaineering challenge, the Seven Summits climb, which is to reach the top of the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. From this came the idea to climb the highest peak in each South African province. The current team record which the climbers will try to beat next month is four days, 18 hours and 38 minutes.

Team #CodeClimber is: Adrian Saffy (adventure racer and attorney), Alex Harris (professional mountaineer, adventurer and Seven Summits climber), Sean Disney (professional mountaineer, adventurer and Seven Summits climber) and Tian Liebenberg (amateur mountaineer and member of the Volunteers24 team at Media24).

The record attempt will take place from 12 to 16 July.

Province and peak:

Limpopo – Iron Crown

Mpumalanga – Die Berg

North West – Nooitgedacht

Gauteng – Toringkop

Free State – Namahadi

Kwazulu Natal – Mafadi

Eastern Cape – Kwaduma

Northern Cape – Murch Point

Western Cape – Seweweekspoort



