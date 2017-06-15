Fluke Networks announces the DSX-600 CableAnalyzer entry-level copper certifier for electrical installers

Fluke Networks is bringing increased productivity and enhanced ROI to small cable installation jobs with the addition of the DSX-600 CableAnalyzer – an affordably priced entry-level copper certifier. Designed to provide essential Category 6A and Class EA copper certification, the DSX-600 increases the efficiency of small electrical contractors who install and test copper networks.

The Fluke Networks DSX-600 streamlines every aspect of the certification job – from setup, to testing and troubleshooting, to reporting results to the customer. It can perform Cat 6 and Class E certification tests in a speedy nine seconds and handles Cat 6A tests and Class EA in just ten, enabling installers to test hundreds of links every eight-hour shift. Furthermore, its extended battery life means that it can perform eight hours of tests on a single charge.

Thanks to its ProjX system, the DSX-600 helps manage job requirements and progress from set-up to systems acceptance, making sure that test setup is foolproof and that all tests are completed "right the first time." Meanwhile, compatibility with the LinkWare Live cloud-based service means that contractors can manage certification jobs and testers from any smart device over WiFi at any time and from any location. Since its launch in 2014, users have uploaded over four million test results to LinkWare Live. The DSX-600 also works with LinkWare PC, so contractors can create professional customer PDF reports quickly and easily.

The DSX-600 features a touchscreen user interface, allowing technicians to spend less time pushing buttons and more time testing. Should a link fail, built-in troubleshooting analytics provide tools to help users identify the location of the failure.

"Now, even contractors who only test small copper installations can perform accurate and quality cable certification with the worldwide leader", commented Thomas Roth, Senior Director of Marketing at Fluke Networks. "The DSX-600 provides essential certification backed by 25 years of cable testing history, 13 worldwide service centres, and a support team who have authored over one thousand support articles."

The DSX -600 is available in two versions – the base model that includes Channel Adapters and the DSX-600-Pro, which adds Permanent Link Adapters. The DSX-600 is backed by Fluke Networks' worldwide support including service centers in 13 countries and training available in 50.

Availability – The Fluke Networks DSX-600 CableAnalyzer is available to order now from resellers of Fluke Networks' products. For more information, please visit www.flukenetworks.com/DSX-600.

Enjoyed this story? Subscribe to ITWeb's Networking newsletter.

Fluke Networks Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service in the worst weather, its combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensures jobs are done efficiently. The company's flagship products include the innovative LinkWare Live – the world's first cloud-connected cable certification capability – introduced in late 2014. Bitrate Bitrate focuses on adding value to resale partners which in turn helps them optimise their solutions to their clients. Bitrate focuses on delivering solutions to the market that help clients reduce total cost of ownership, improve their security posture and experience the richness of technology of today. Bitrate in operation since 1999 has substantial experience in IT security, network monitoring, application performance monitoring, network troubleshooting and cable infrastructure certification.



