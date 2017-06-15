ZTEsoft hosts 2017 Annual Summit in Nice Together: Connecting to a Better Future

ZTE South Africa announces that ZTEsoft, a leading operational technology software provider, held its 2017 annual summit under the theme of "Together" in Nice, France. This is the fifth consecutive year for ZTEsoft to hold the summit, with attendance by executives and experts from major communication service providers (CSPs), partners and industry analysts from around the world.

The ZTEsoft annual summit is an event where industry leaders and experts can share experience, discuss industry development trends and together explore how to accelerate digital transformation. It summit also highlighted ZTEsoft's latest innovations and solutions, key practices and business strategies in cloud native, Internet of things (IOT) and digital transformation.

Fu Jianjun, CMO, ZTEsoft, opened the summit with an overview of ZTEsoft's digital transformation strategy. "Digital transformation is more than just providing digital services, it is also about the enabling technology, operational agility and innovation of business models. A platform economy is now taking the lead with CSPs wanting to build an inter-connected ecosystem to deliver a consistent, effortless and high-quality customer experience in this value-led market. ZTEsoft's mission over digital transformation is to unleash the digital power of individuals, enterprises and public institutions by providing world-class software platform and components for business enablement and to optimise operations supporting digital lifestyle, IOT, and Smart Cities," said Fu.

During the breakout sessions, delegates were split into groups and had in-depth discussion with experts and executives on platform-based agility, on-demand monetisation and IOT business enablement and planning. Mark Newman, Chief Analyst at TM Forum, outlined that the future of the industry lies in transformation into platform-based business models and the development of IOT to monetise service on demand.

The event also featured a number of keynote speeches, case studies and facilitated round-table discussions to redefine experiences and rethink the role a platform plays in digital transformation.

In a keynote speech, Michael Wang, Director of Product and Solution Marketing, ZTEsoft, outlined the Platform, Omni-channel, Value and Vertical industry, Experience, Real-time (POWER) strategy to support CSPs' digital transformation by using platform-based business models. "An open platform, with omni-channel and real-time insight capabilities is exactly what CSPs are longing for to realise digital transformation. This platform will provide valuable and experience-oriented services to customers and also support vertical industry expansion. We believe this POWER is the direction for enabling digital transformation," said Wang.

During the event, ZTEsoft also introduced its plans and achievements for helping CSPs address software defined networking/network function virtualisation (SDN/NFV), and demonstrated the cloud-based ZSmart OSS Assurance as a Service on-site. "ZTEsoft is continuously deploying its solutions on the public cloud to help small and medium-sized telcos realise agile, on-demand and smart operations, and lower cost," said Guo Jun, General Manager of ZSmart OSS Product Line.

"ZTE South Africa shares in the excitement of bringing customers, partners and industry experts to think and discuss together. Digital transformation is still gaining momentum all along the way. With a clear strategy, end-to-end approach and proven solutions, ZTE will always be a trusted partner for the digital journey," concludes Liu Haishi, Chairman and CEO of ZTE South Africa.

