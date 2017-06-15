Naspers expects earnings jump

Core HEPS will likely be between 98 US cents and 116 US cents higher than the comparable period's 298 US cents, according to a trading statement from the group.
The global Internet and entertainment group says its board considers core headline earnings an appropriate indicator of the sustainable operating performance of the group, as it adjusts for non-recurring and non-operational items.
It is expected that earnings per share for the year will be between 181% (431 US cents) and 187% (445 US cents) higher compared to the prior period's 238 US cents. HEPS will likely increase by between 4% (7 US cents) and 10% (17 US cents) from the prior period's 168 US cents.
The group plans to release its summarised consolidated financial results on or about 23 June.
