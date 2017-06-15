Ngcaba to head up FTTH Council Africa

FTTH Council Africa president Andile Ngcaba.

Businessman and ICT industry heavy-weight Andile Ngcaba has been elected as new president of the FTTH Council Africa

In a statement, the fibre organisation says Ngcaba was unanimously appointed by the executive committee and replaces Richard Came.

"I am happy the organisation of which I was a co-founder is in capable hands. Andile is well positioned to take it to the next level and is complemented by a strong board," says Came.

The chairman of Convergence Partners, Ngcaba has several noteworthy investments in fibre companies, including Fibreco, Seacom, and more recently CSquared, a consortium with among others Google.

"I am delighted that my colleagues have placed their confidence in me for this challenging and significant role. The importance of fibre infrastructure cannot be emphasised enough. Africa needs to speed up the rate at which it is deploying fibre to ensure it remains competitive in the global marketplace."

FTTH Council Africa CEO Juanita Clark remains in her position, notes the statement.

"I am excited to be working with Andile Ngcaba. Under the leadership of Richard Came, I learnt an incredible amount. I have known Andile for some time and I am very excited to be working with him and to keep moving towards our goals. The next five years are going to be extraordinary for the industry, and I have no doubt that the greatest impact of fibre on the continent is yet to come. We have a lot of work ahead of us," says Clark.

According to the statement, Came will remain actively involved in the organisation where he will, together with Brandon Doyle, head up an advisory committee on investment. One of their first projects will be to host an investor day during early September.

"We have to drive the industry forward to ensure the conversation of fibre is top of mind, especially with regards to the topics of 5G and IOT. I am looking forward to doing my part," Ngcaba concludes.

