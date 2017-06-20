Cisco introduces new 'intent-based' networking

Cisco says its changing the fundamental blueprint for networking.

Today Cisco has unveiled a new "intent-based" network that it says is able to detect malware even when it's in encrypted traffic.

The new technology was revealed at a press briefing in San Francisco, California today by Cisco CEO, Chuck Robbins who says the company is redefining the network of the past.

"The network has never been more critical to business success, but it's also never been under more pressure," says Robbins.

Cisco says the new network is the result of years of research and development to reinvent networking for an age where network engineers already manage hundreds of devices, but will be expected to manage 1 million by 2020. It is designed to be intuitive and can recognise intent, mitigate threats through encryption and use machine learning to adapt over time to defend against an evolving threat landscape.

Cisco says its new approach is "informed by context and powered by intent" and is changing the fundamental blueprint for networking. This is a significant shift from hardware-centric to software-driven networking for the company.

"The network has been the foundation on which all technology innovation for the last three decades has occurred and today we are launching the network for the future," Robbins says.

"I truly believe we are ushering in a new era of networking and we are unleashing the next wave of innovation from Cisco".

David Goeckeler, senior VP and GM of networking and security, told journalists that Cisco's Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA) solves a network security challenge previously thought to be unsolvable.

"ETA uses Cisco's Talos cyber intelligence to detect known attack signatures even in encrypted traffic, helping to ensure security while maintaining privacy," he says.

Cisco says that currently almost half of cyber-attacks are hidden in encrypted traffic and this number keeps growing. However by using Talos cyber intelligence and machine learning to analyse metadata traffic patterns, the network can identify the fingerprints of known threats even in encrypted traffic, without decrypting it and impacting data privacy.

"Only Cisco can enable IT to detect threats in encrypted traffic with up to 99% accuracy, with less than 0.01% false positives. As a result, the new network provides security while maintaining privacy," Cisco claims.

Already, 75 leading global enterprises and organisations are conducting early field trials with the new networking solutions, including NASA, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Scentsy, and Wipro.



