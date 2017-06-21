Nigerian man pleads guilty in global e-mail scams case

The e-mail scams attempted to defraud thousands of victims around the world out of millions.

A Nigerian man yesterday pleaded guilty to taking part in e-mail scams attempting to defraud thousands of victims around the world out of millions of dollars, US prosecutors said.

David Chukwuneke Adindu, 29, entered his plea to two conspiracy counts before US district judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan, according to an announcement from acting US attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Adindu took part in scams in which e-mails were sent impersonating executives or vendors of companies, directing employees of those companies to make large wire transfers. Such scams are known as "business e-mail compromise".

Adindu, who was arrested at a Houston airport last year, is scheduled to be sentenced on 26 September. The more serious of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the other carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Lawyers for Adindu could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said in an indictment last year that Adindu, who during the period in question resided in both Guangzhou, China and Lagos,, worked with others to carry out business e-mail compromise scams from 2014 to 2016.

Prosecutors said the scammers' targets included an unnamed New York investment firm, where an employee received an e-mail claiming in June 2015 to be from an investment adviser at another firm asking for a $25 200 wire transfer.

The employee later learned the e-mail was not actually sent by that adviser, and as a result did not comply with a second wire transfer request for $75 100, according to the indictment.

