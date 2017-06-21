FTTH Council Africa Conference 2017 is the biggest fibre-optic focused conference in Africa

Conference 2017 | Cape Town ICC | 3 to 5 October 2017.

FTTH Council Africa Conference 2017 will bring together 600+ industry professionals and gather some of Africa's top leaders and decision-makers in the fibre-optic industry.

This year's conference will take place over a period of two-and-a-half days, addressing complex challenges and finding sustainable solutions. The conference will kick off on Tuesday, 3 October, at noon, with an afternoon workshop. This workshop is open to all registered attendees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be taken up by world-class plenary and workshop sessions, which will cover new product launches, showcase leading deployments of fibre-optic infrastructure and deliver first-time industry published research.

Cape Town will be the host city and the CTICC, with over 4 000 square meters of conferencing space, will provide sponsors and delegates with a high-profile event and a great opportunity to showcase their products and services.

"We invite industry colleagues to join us as we engage thought leaders and business experts, see the latest products and solutions, and share experiences," says Andile Ngcaba, President of the FTTH Council Africa.

