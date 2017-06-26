Bytes Managed Solutions appoints Core Business Development Executive

Alan Anderson, Core Business Development Executive, BMS.

Bytes Managed Solutions, part of the Altron group of companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Anderson as Core Business Development Executive.

This is part of the organisations strategy to focus on solution growth in the financial and retail environments and manage the NCR and CIMA business relationships.

Anderson is an ambitious leader with over 25 years' sales and business development experience in the ICT sectors of banking, retail and commerce in the South African market.

His career success can be attributed to his steadfast execution of long term sales strategies, leveraging people, processes and technologies, and industry wide thought leadership aligned to sector best practices.

According to Fourie van der Merwe, Managing Director of Bytes Managed Solutions, Anderson is an experienced executive whose collaborative leadership style and track record has yielded compounded annual growth with a successful track record of increasing market share profitably.

"It is good to welcome Alan back into the Bytes Managed Solutions fold following a brief venture outside of the group. I am confident that he will successfully drive profitable revenue growth from the financial and retail industries in addition to promoting NCR and CIMA value propositions into both these industry verticals," he said.

Bytes MS Bytes Managed Solutions (Bytes MS) is a services-led, software-driven and hardware-enabled organisation that markets, supports and maintains enterprise-wide end-to-end technology solutions and related services that enable medium to large enterprises to effectively deliver their offering to the end consumers in South Africa and Africa. Bytes MS leverages on partnerships, thought leadership and capabilities to deliver world class technology solutions and related services enabling its customers to achieve their growth and success. Bytes MS is the exclusive distributor for NCR products in South Africa and strategically partners with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Alcatel, Burroughs, Unity, Postec, Unisys, Alcatel-Lucent and Cisco, and delivers complete solutions for the financial, retail, petroleum and infrastructure sectors. Bytes MS enables businesses with over 107 service points, backed by extensive supply chain and logistics management. It supports in excess of 1 200 000 devices in more than 46 500 locations throughout South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. Bytes Managed Solutions is a division of Bytes Technology Group and wholly-owned by JSE-listed Altron. Allied Electronics Allied Electronics (Altron), through its principal subsidiaries, Allied Technologies (Altech), Bytes Technology Group (Bytes) and Power Technologies (Powertech), is invested in telecommunications, power electronics, multi-media and information technology. The Altron group employs more than 12 500 employees globally. www.bytesms.co.za

