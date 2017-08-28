Tender Watch: Tender Bulletin doubles up

Things are looking up in the National Tender Bulletin again as the editions start to thicken. This week's double volume issue also sees several advertisers listing numerous requirements.

New tenders

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform

The Bloemfontein office of the Surveyor General requires the rental, installation and maintenance of a wide format AO copier machine for a period of 36 months in the Free State Province.

Tender no: PSSC/ 01/ SG- FSMACHINE(2017/2018)

Information: Technical: Hessie Molosi (051) 448 0955, e-mail: hessie.molosi@drdlr.gov.za. General: Teboho Makitle or Gladman Matshe (051) 400 4200, e-mail: teboho.makitle@drdlr.gov.za or gladman.matshe@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 August

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is refreshing its panel of service providers for the provision of terrestrial layer two last mile transmission services (contract RFB 1072/2013) for SITA NGN.

Compulsory briefing: 29 August

Tender no: RFB 1072 - 1/ 2017

Information: Bongi Mochalatjie (012) 482 2034, e-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September

A service provider is sought to maintain and support the group campus and regional offices (Port Elizabeth, Durban and Cape Town) including the dti's Parliamentary office(s), converged ICT network environment, telecommunications and network management instruments for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 August

Tender no: RFB 1609/ 2017

Information: Stephen Khesa (012) 482 2412, e-mail: stephen.khesa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Request for ACCREDITATION for the design, supply, installation and maintenance for network cabling and related infrastructure goods for SITA for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 August

Tender no: RFA 1611/ 2017

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 September

Request for ACCREDITATION to provide hardware maintenance and support of wide area network (WAN) and local area networks (LAN) devices for SITA for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 August

Tender no: RFA 1605/ 2017

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA National Office invites prospective bidders for the supply, installation and support of a data analysis software tool required by Internal Audit. 80/20 Principle will apply.

Compulsory briefing: Was 25 August

Tender no: CCMA/ 2017/ 05– IA

Information: Portia Rasekgokga (011) 377 6766, e-mail: PortiaR@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 8 September

The CCMA is engaging in a tender process to identify a suitable vendor to implement and manage a stable WAN infrastructure with proactive monitoring for the CCMA for a period of three years. 80/20 Principle will apply.

Tender no: CCMA/ 2017/ 16– ICT

Information: Technical: Albert Masoso (011) 377 6691, e-mail: AlbertM@ccma.org.za. General: Siphiwo Ngoma (011) 377 6659, e-mail: SiphiwoN@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 1 September

Department of Higher Education and Training

False Bay TVET College invites tender bids for the supply and delivery of 123 complete desktop devices to its Khayelitsha Campus.

Compulsory briefing: 30 August

Tender no: FBC T1/ 2017

Information: Technical: Asanda Tose (021) 787 0800, e-mail: asanda.tose@falsebay.org.za. General: Yureed Adams (021) 787 0800, e-mail: yureed.adams@falsebay.org.za.

Closing date: 11 September

Flavius Mareka TVET College is looking for the supply IT equipment.

Tender no: T11/ 17 IT

Information: H du Plessis (016) 976 0829 x1039, fax: 086 699 2476, e-mail: hantiedp@fmfet.net.

Closing date: 12 September

The Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for the supply and delivery of voter registration devices.

Tender no: IEC/ LG- 04/ 2017

Information: Technical: Rama Munisamy (012) 622 5210, e-mail: munisamyr@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe (012) 622 5700/5576.

Closing date: 6 October

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably service providers to provide McAfee software, licensing, maintenance and support for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00042

Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 20 September

The fund is also looking for experienced, suitably service providers to provide Splunk, hardware and licences, including support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00041

Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 20 September

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide rental, installation, maintenance, repair and support of audio visual and video conferencing equipment for a period of five years as a service.

Compulsory briefing: 11 September

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00034

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 20 September

The fund also invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install, support and maintain a corporate television channel solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 September

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00035

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 18 September

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, implement and administer of a software testing tool for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September

Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00040

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 19 September

South African National Space Agency

SANSA invites bidders to tender for the provision of CISCO maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: SO/ 034/ 08/ 2017

Information: Technical: Simon Chaba (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 334 5001, e-mail: schaba@sansa.org.za. General: Obakeng Phutu (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 344 5001, e-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 19 September

South African Weather Service

The supply and delivery of corporate desktop computers and high-end computer workstations is sought for the South African Weather Service.

Tender no: SAWS- 120 / 17

Information: Tlaki Kobe (012) 367 6273, e-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September

The service is also looking for the supply and delivery of corporate laptops.

Tender no: SAWS- 118 / 17

Information: Tlaki Kobe (012) 367 6273, e-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Department of Education, Western Cape

The province requires a service provider to conduct an education management information system (EMIS) data quality audit in 92 schools and compile and submit reports with findings and recommendations from the date of conclusion of the contract until the 24 November 2017.

Note: Please note that in line with the Western Cape Provincial Treasury Instructions, the Western Cape Government will only conduct business with prospective suppliers who are actively registered on the Western Cape Supplier Database (WCSD) as well as the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

Compulsory briefing: 30 August

Tender no: B/ WCED 2411/ 17

Information: Technical: Carlo Adriaans or Marinda Wiese (021) 467 9255/2290, fax: (021) 467 2996, e-mail: Carlo.Adriaans@westerncape.gov.za or Marinda.Wiese@westerncape.gov.za. General: Candice George (021) 467 9331, fax: (021) 467 2996, e-mail: Candice.George@westerncape.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

The Constitution Hill Development Company requires provision of managed ICT services for a period of three years.

Note: Please note pre-qualification measures on the bid.

Tender no: CONHILL/ 01/ FAC/2017

Information: Solly Malatsi (011) 381 3124, e-mail: s.malatsi@constitutionll.org.za.

Closing date: 7 September

Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority

A qualified ICT service provider is sought to develop an integrated grant and learner management information system (GLMIS).

Compulsory briefing: 28 August

Tender no: Corp/ 2017/ 07

Information: Mamasele Mokoena (011) 381 8900, e-mail: supplychain@inseta.org.za.

Closing date: 18 September

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from service providers to provide hosted e-mail filtering services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: SASSA: 06/ 17/ ICT

Information: Technical: Isaac Dhlomo (012) 400 2653, e-mail: IsaacDH@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 September

Proposals are also invited from service providers for the provision of ICT support, maintenance and service desk services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 30 August

Tender no: SASSA: 05/ 17/ ICT

Information: Technical: Khanyi Ragophala (012) 400 2268, e-mail: KhanyiR@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Cancellations

State Information Technology Agency

Procurement of basic monitoring service.

Tender no: RFB 1409/ 2016

Results

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

GEP contact centre and customer relationship management.

Tender no: GEP004 – CALL CENTRE

Successful bidder: Bytes People Solutions

Value: Not disclosed

National Lotteries Commission

The appointment of a service provider to provide functional support services to the NLC for Oracle Fusion and EBS Payroll for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 4

Successful bidder: Business Connection

Value: Average depending on the usage

Appointment of a service provider to conduct an information security audit.

Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 10

Successful bidder: Mayicom IT

Value: R889 200

Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Appointment of a service provider to deploy a workflow and forms solution at the National Disaster Management Centre – (only Microsoft accredited suppliers are allowed to bid).

Tender no: COGTA (T) 10 /2016

Successful bidder: Exponant

Value: R490 754



