Tender Watch: Tender Bulletin doubles up

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform
The Bloemfontein office of the Surveyor General requires the rental, installation and maintenance of a wide format AO copier machine for a period of 36 months in the Free State Province.
Tender no: PSSC/ 01/ SG- FSMACHINE(2017/2018)
Information: Technical: Hessie Molosi (051) 448 0955, e-mail: hessie.molosi@drdlr.gov.za. General: Teboho Makitle or Gladman Matshe (051) 400 4200, e-mail: teboho.makitle@drdlr.gov.za or gladman.matshe@drdlr.gov.za.
Closing date: 31 August
State Information Technology Agency
SITA is refreshing its panel of service providers for the provision of terrestrial layer two last mile transmission services (contract RFB 1072/2013) for SITA NGN.
Compulsory briefing: 29 August
Tender no: RFB 1072 - 1/ 2017
Information: Bongi Mochalatjie (012) 482 2034, e-mail: bongi.mochalatjie@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 September
A service provider is sought to maintain and support the group campus and regional offices (Port Elizabeth, Durban and Cape Town) including the dti's Parliamentary office(s), converged ICT network environment, telecommunications and network management instruments for a period of three years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 August
Tender no: RFB 1609/ 2017
Information: Stephen Khesa (012) 482 2412, e-mail: stephen.khesa@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 September
Request for ACCREDITATION for the design, supply, installation and maintenance for network cabling and related infrastructure goods for SITA for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 31 August
Tender no: RFA 1611/ 2017
Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 September
Request for ACCREDITATION to provide hardware maintenance and support of wide area network (WAN) and local area networks (LAN) devices for SITA for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 August
Tender no: RFA 1605/ 2017
Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 September
Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration
The CCMA National Office invites prospective bidders for the supply, installation and support of a data analysis software tool required by Internal Audit. 80/20 Principle will apply.
Compulsory briefing: Was 25 August
Tender no: CCMA/ 2017/ 05– IA
Information: Portia Rasekgokga (011) 377 6766, e-mail: PortiaR@ccma.org.za.
Closing date: 8 September
The CCMA is engaging in a tender process to identify a suitable vendor to implement and manage a stable WAN infrastructure with proactive monitoring for the CCMA for a period of three years. 80/20 Principle will apply.
Tender no: CCMA/ 2017/ 16– ICT
Information: Technical: Albert Masoso (011) 377 6691, e-mail: AlbertM@ccma.org.za. General: Siphiwo Ngoma (011) 377 6659, e-mail: SiphiwoN@ccma.org.za.
Closing date: 1 September
Department of Higher Education and Training
False Bay TVET College invites tender bids for the supply and delivery of 123 complete desktop devices to its Khayelitsha Campus.
Compulsory briefing: 30 August
Tender no: FBC T1/ 2017
Information: Technical: Asanda Tose (021) 787 0800, e-mail: asanda.tose@falsebay.org.za. General: Yureed Adams (021) 787 0800, e-mail: yureed.adams@falsebay.org.za.
Closing date: 11 September
Flavius Mareka TVET College is looking for the supply IT equipment.
Tender no: T11/ 17 IT
Information: H du Plessis (016) 976 0829 x1039, fax: 086 699 2476, e-mail: hantiedp@fmfet.net.
Closing date: 12 September
The Electoral Commission
The IEC is advertising for the supply and delivery of voter registration devices.
Tender no: IEC/ LG- 04/ 2017
Information: Technical: Rama Munisamy (012) 622 5210, e-mail: munisamyr@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe (012) 622 5700/5576.
Closing date: 6 October
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably service providers to provide McAfee software, licensing, maintenance and support for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00042
Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 20 September
The fund is also looking for experienced, suitably service providers to provide Splunk, hardware and licences, including support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00041
Information: Jonathan Matjila (012) 621 1962, e-mail: Jonathanm@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 20 September
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide rental, installation, maintenance, repair and support of audio visual and video conferencing equipment for a period of five years as a service.
Compulsory briefing: 11 September
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00034
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 20 September
The fund also invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, install, support and maintain a corporate television channel solution for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 6 September
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00035
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 18 September
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to supply, implement and administer of a software testing tool for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 8 September
Tender no: RAF/ 2017/ 00040
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe (012) 429 5645, e-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 19 September
South African National Space Agency
SANSA invites bidders to tender for the provision of CISCO maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: SO/ 034/ 08/ 2017
Information: Technical: Simon Chaba (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 334 5001, e-mail: schaba@sansa.org.za. General: Obakeng Phutu (012) 334 5000, fax: (012) 344 5001, e-mail: spaceops-scm@sansa.org.za.
Closing date: 19 September
South African Weather Service
The supply and delivery of corporate desktop computers and high-end computer workstations is sought for the South African Weather Service.
Tender no: SAWS- 120 / 17
Information: Tlaki Kobe (012) 367 6273, e-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 September
The service is also looking for the supply and delivery of corporate laptops.
Tender no: SAWS- 118 / 17
Information: Tlaki Kobe (012) 367 6273, e-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 September
Department of Education, Western Cape
The province requires a service provider to conduct an education management information system (EMIS) data quality audit in 92 schools and compile and submit reports with findings and recommendations from the date of conclusion of the contract until the 24 November 2017.
Note: Please note that in line with the Western Cape Provincial Treasury Instructions, the Western Cape Government will only conduct business with prospective suppliers who are actively registered on the Western Cape Supplier Database (WCSD) as well as the Central Supplier Database (CSD).
Compulsory briefing: 30 August
Tender no: B/ WCED 2411/ 17
Information: Technical: Carlo Adriaans or Marinda Wiese (021) 467 9255/2290, fax: (021) 467 2996, e-mail: Carlo.Adriaans@westerncape.gov.za or Marinda.Wiese@westerncape.gov.za. General: Candice George (021) 467 9331, fax: (021) 467 2996, e-mail: Candice.George@westerncape.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 September
Gauteng Growth and Development Agency
The Constitution Hill Development Company requires provision of managed ICT services for a period of three years.
Note: Please note pre-qualification measures on the bid.
Tender no: CONHILL/ 01/ FAC/2017
Information: Solly Malatsi (011) 381 3124, e-mail: s.malatsi@constitutionll.org.za.
Closing date: 7 September
Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority
A qualified ICT service provider is sought to develop an integrated grant and learner management information system (GLMIS).
Compulsory briefing: 28 August
Tender no: Corp/ 2017/ 07
Information: Mamasele Mokoena (011) 381 8900, e-mail: supplychain@inseta.org.za.
Closing date: 18 September
South African Social Security Agency
SASSA invites proposals from service providers to provide hosted e-mail filtering services for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 1 September
Tender no: SASSA: 06/ 17/ ICT
Information: Technical: Isaac Dhlomo (012) 400 2653, e-mail: IsaacDH@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 September
Proposals are also invited from service providers for the provision of ICT support, maintenance and service desk services for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 30 August
Tender no: SASSA: 05/ 17/ ICT
Information: Technical: Khanyi Ragophala (012) 400 2268, e-mail: KhanyiR@sassa.gov.za. General: Zwidofhelangani Mulaudzi (012) 400 2074, e-mail: ZwidofhelanganiM@sassa.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 September
State Information Technology Agency
Procurement of basic monitoring service.
Tender no: RFB 1409/ 2016
Gauteng Enterprise Propeller
GEP contact centre and customer relationship management.
Tender no: GEP004 – CALL CENTRE
Successful bidder: Bytes People Solutions
Value: Not disclosed
National Lotteries Commission
The appointment of a service provider to provide functional support services to the NLC for Oracle Fusion and EBS Payroll for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 4
Successful bidder: Business Connection
Value: Average depending on the usage
Appointment of a service provider to conduct an information security audit.
Tender no: NLC/ 2017- 10
Successful bidder: Mayicom IT
Value: R889 200
Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Appointment of a service provider to deploy a workflow and forms solution at the National Disaster Management Centre – (only Microsoft accredited suppliers are allowed to bid).
Tender no: COGTA (T) 10 /2016
Successful bidder: Exponant
Value: R490 754
