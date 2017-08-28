HP, Deloitte announce alliance

The alliance combines HP's 3D printing with Deloitte's digital manufacturing experience.

Consulting

HP and Deloittehave announced what they say is a first-of-its-kind alliance to help accelerate the digital transformation of the global manufacturing industry.

The companies will collaborate on the implementation of HP's 3D printing systems in large-scale manufacturing environments, applying their digital operations experience to help enterprises accelerate product design and production, create more flexible manufacturing and supply chains, and enhance efficiency across the manufacturing lifecycle.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us. No sector of the global economy is undergoing more radical transformation than the $12 trillion manufacturing market," says Dion Weisler, president and CEO of HP.

"Companies investing in digital reinvention are poised to outpace their peers. Building on our disruptive 3D printing technology, together with Deloitte, we are focused on helping customers transform and win in this new era."

This alliance, which will begin in the US and expand to other geographies, is part of HP and Deloitte's ongoing collaboration designed to accelerate digital transformation for the enterprise.

Deloitte and HP will offer solutions that combine Deloitte's business transformation capabilities with HP's managed print, device-as-a-service, commercial mobility and cyber security offerings.

The groups believe the collaboration can help increase innovation, accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs and waste, and help large enterprises compete more effectively in the dynamic global economy.

"The digitalisation of global manufacturing operations and practices will impact companies and consumers around the world, and 3D printing will play an important role in fundamentally changing manufacturing as we know it," says Punit Renjen, global CEO of Deloitte.

"This alliance comprises two exceptional brands and brings together HP's 3D printing platform with Deloitte's digital manufacturing experience and global client reach," Renjen adds.



