Zeth Malele appointed MD of TCM Networks

TCM Networks appoints industry veteran Zeth Malele as Managing Director.

Zeth Malele.

TCM Networks appoints industry veteran Zeth Malele as Managing Director. TCM states Malele will be placed at the helm of its networking subsidiary to strategically align the group's offerings in the networking space, to its core solutions.

As customers' needs are becoming more bespoke and customised, the networking component of its solutions offerings is proving to be fundamental. "Networking is at the centre of the currently unfolding technology trend of the Internet of everything. This means that our clients and their tools of work, play or just living their lives are all becoming an integral part of the Internet. Affordable, ubiquitous and highly reliable broadband networks become a real necessity in order to deliver on the promise that this trend holds for productivity and convenience," Malele explains.

Malele brings with him 35 years of industry experience, which started at IBM in 1982 and included several tenures, such as MD at Ariel Technologies, CEO at Arivia.kom, technical advisor and board member of State Information Technology Agency. Malele says he is delighted to return to the mainstream ICT industry at the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution when the network has virtually become the computer.

Malele states that in his new role, he will "focus on consolidating the resources and solutions offerings of the company to direct them at enhancing the value and service experience of our customers. Our future and long-term sustainability depend on customer service as a differentiator because technology is becoming more of a commodity".

Malele will be appointed as the MD of TCM Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of the TCM Group, which provides integrated IT solutions, as of 1 September 2017.

TCM company information:

B-BBEE status: level 1 contributor

www.tcm.co.za



