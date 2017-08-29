TIBCO wins four of five accolades in Dresner Advisory Service 2017 Industry Excellence Awards

Ranked an overall leader in customer experience and vendor credibility models for business intelligence solutions.

TIBCO Software, a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced it has been named a winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2017 Industry Excellence Awards, resulting from high vendor ratings in the 2017 Wisdom of the Crowds Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study.

TIBCO Spotfire achieved awards as a Customer Experience Leader and a Value Leader, while TIBCO Statistica received the Technology Leader and Credibility Leader awards. Both solutions were acknowledged for their overall strengths in sales, support, consulting services, and more.

"We hold these awards in high regard, as they represent the validating voice of our customers. We're proud to be recognised for our robust, integrated analytics solutions, especially on the heels of the Statistica acquisition, which rounds out our offerings to provide customers with an even stronger connected intelligence solution," said Thomas Been, chief marketing officer, TIBCO. "We'll continue tackling the challenges businesses face today in connecting everyone with data, wherever it is, to deliver actionable insights to support better decisions and faster, smarter actions."

Dresner's reports are based on data collected from end-users that provide a real-world perspective on the BI and planning markets. These survey results note TIBCO's BI report scores as consistently above the total sample. Spotfire was recognised for its strengths in product and sales as well as improvements in consulting services, and Statistica for its general customer satisfaction and product robustness.

"The Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards go to vendors who achieved high rankings in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models included in the annual flagship BI and Planning reports," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "We applaud TIBCO on its performance in this year's awards, both for its Spotfire and Statistica solutions."

The 2017 awards were presented to 17 vendors across five categories: Overall Leaders, Customer Experience Leaders, Technology Leaders, Credibility Leaders, and Value Leaders. Vendors named Customer Experience and Technology Leaders demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product and technology. Credibility and Value Leaders include vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid.

Wisdom of Crowds Research The Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence and Enterprise Planning Market Studies are based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors. Enterprise planning and BI software users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans and perceptions of the market. Dresner Advisory Services Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for business intelligence (BI) and related areas. TIBCO TIBCO fuels digital business by enabling better decisions and faster, smarter actions through the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud. From APIs and systems to devices and people, TIBCO interconnects everything, captures data in real-time wherever it is, and augments the intelligence of your business through analytical insights. Thousands of customers around the globe rely on TIBCO to build compelling experiences, energise operations, and propel innovation. Learn how TIBCO makes digital smarter at www.tibco.com.



