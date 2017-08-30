Novus CIO ready for printing IT challenge

Newly appointed Novus CIO Clint Daries.

printing

Digitalgroup Novus has appointed Clint Daries as its new chief information officer (CIO).

According to the commercial printing and manufacturing operations company, the appointment is part of a strategic move to map out "a technology strategy that complements the business strategy".

Daries previously worked as a senior IT infrastructure manager at the Clicks Group but mostly honed his ICT capability skills at the Foschini Group.

"I was employed for more than 12 years at the Foschini Group in several ICT management capacities, including the information security department. I was tasked with the formalisation of the loosely managed information security function, including the development of departmental strategy, staff selection and training, creation of policies, standards and procedures, training and education programmes," he explains.

In his position as CIO, Daries plans to strengthen the group's IT focus and strategy, especially in relation to business intelligence and data warehousing.

"With his proven track record as a senior IT specialist having worked in large organisations, overseeing extensive technology strategies and high-performing teams, we are confident Clint will add great value in his new role as CIO," says Keith Vroon, CEO of Novus.

Daries, who says he is passionate about technology and information security, holds an IT diploma from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, along with various other IT qualifications covering software development, project management, IT infrastructure management and IT service management.

He joined Novus in September 2016 as an IT service delivery manager and is credited with contributing "significantly in developing and strengthening the group's IT architecture and systems".



