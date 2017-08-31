Siemens buys self-driving software specialist

Siemens will buy Tass International.

software

German industrial group Siemens has agreed to buy Dutch self-drivingspecialist Tass International for an undisclosed sum to strengthen its automotive business, it said yesterday.

Tass makes software that can simulate complex traffic scenarios, validate autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems and replicate the impact of a car crash on a human body.

It has annual turnover of around €27 million and around 200 employees.

"Tass International is a proven leader in integrated safety and autonomous driving, two fields of engineering that are increasingly important for the industry," Siemens' Digital Factory unit chief executive Jan Mrosik said in a statement.

Siemens said it would combine Tass's software with its own advanced simulation products as well as electronic design capabilities from recently acquired Mentor Graphics.

Siemens bought Mentor Graphics for $4.5 billion earlier this year. It was its biggest industrial software acquisition.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication and redistribution of Reuters content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.



