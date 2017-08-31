Stratoscale receives VMworld Best of Show 2017 Gold Award for revolutionary cloud infrastructure solution

The cloud infrastructure company tops competitors in the "Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure" category for delivering an on-premises AWS-compatible cloud.

Stratoscale, the hybrid cloud infrastructure company, today announced it has been awarded the VMworld 2017 Best of Show Gold Award in the "Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure" category for its software-only solution, Stratoscale Symphony.

The prestigious list from TechTarget's SearchServerVirtualization.com recognises the year's best enterprise solutions based on innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use. The award highlights Stratoscale's mission to provide an effective solution for managing today's data centre transition into a true hybrid cloud, unifying the off-prem and on-prem environments.

By receiving a Best of Show 2017 Gold Award TechTarget has recognised that Stratoscale offers a competitive solution that effectively meets customer demand by enabling companies to develop cloud native applications using AWS APIs on-prem and in the cloud."

Stratoscale Symphony sets the company apart by transforming any hardware into directly consumable cloud capacity, coupled with an advanced AWS-compatible cloud services that enables enterprises to run cloud-native applications on-prem and leverage DevOps and other cloud best practices. Symphony enables IT organisations to align with an AWS first strategy via a single pane of glass, decoupled from any hardware vendor constraints. This approach enables enterprises to fulfil demand for self-service, ease-of-use, and significantly shorten time-to-value.

"Today, companies shift their focus towards cloud-native applications, to deliver agility and simplicity. They look to augment their data centre infrastructure with a solution that can be deployed quickly while delivering the same services and experience they've come to expect from AWS and other public cloud vendors," said Ariel Maislos, CEO at Stratoscale. "By receiving a Best of Show 2017 Gold Award, TechTarget has recognised that Stratoscale offers a competitive solution that effectively meets customer demand by enabling companies to develop cloud native applications using AWS APIs on-prem and in the cloud."

SearchServerVirtualization.com SearchServerVirtualization.com is an enterprise virtualisation-focused Web site providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualisation news, articles, tips and expert advice. Other virtualisation information includes Webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualisation, such as virtualisation platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualisation architecture and strategies, application issues, and more. Its sister site, SearchVMware.com, is dedicated to helping IT organisations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualisation technologies in VMware environments. And sister site SearchVirtualDesktop.com is the premier source for information on desktop virtualisation, application virtualisation, and virtual desktop infrastructure. TechTarget TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific Web sites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' IT needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviours, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Beijing, Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget. Stratoscale Stratoscale is the cloud infrastructure company, providing comprehensive cloud infrastructure software solutions for service providers, enterprise IT and development teams. The company's comprehensive cloud data centre software, Stratoscale Symphony, can be deployed in minutes on commodity x86 servers, providing an Amazon Web Services (AWS) experience with the ability to augment aging VMware infrastructure. Stratoscale was named a "Cool Vendor in Servers and Virtualization" by Gartner and is backed by over $70 million from leading investors, including: Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco, Intel, Qualcomm Ventures, SanDisk and Leslie Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.stratoscale.com/ and follow us on Twitter @stratoscale. Bitrate Bitrate focuses on adding value to resale partners, which in turn, helps them optimise their solutions to their clients. Bitrate focuses on delivering solutions to the market that help clients reduce total cost of ownership, improve their security posture and experience the richness of technology of today. Bitrate, in operation since 1999, has substantial experience in IT security, network monitoring, application performance monitoring, network troubleshooting and cable infrastructure certification.



