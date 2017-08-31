EnterpriseWorx attends Microsoft Inspire Conference

EnterpriseWorx gets inspired.

EnterpriseWorx Managing Director, Michael De Andrade, attended the 2017 Microsoft Inspire Conference, in Washington DC. The conference boasted about the new developments in Azure and SQL Server 2017, along with ways to enrich partner experience.

Microsoft's announcement about the two new Azure data centre regions, which will be located in South Africa, estimated to open in 2018, is exciting news. This is a significant announcement for Microsoft and for EnterpriseWorx, as they undertake to help their clients on their journey to the cloud.

"Data sovereignty and latency issues related to data and applications in the cloud for South African consumers will now be a thing of the past. The ability to store data locally does indeed bring a level of comfort for certain consumers," says De Andrade.

EnterpriseWorx is aligned to the Azure marketplace and can now offer its clients a reliable platform where organisations' data will have local residency. With Azure, businesses can secure their critical data easily and it eliminates some security risks from Ransomware and other malicious attacks.

Amid the many other exciting developments, Microsoft spoke of its industry leading product SQL Server 2017's support for the Linux platform.

"As an early adopter, EnterpriseWorx is ecstatic to announce that Conductor4SQL now runs on Linux," says De Andrade.

A very busy and inspired conference venue in Washington, DC.

Conductor4SQL alleviates the management and maintenance of thousands of instances of SQL Server on Windows and Linux. The opportunities are endless for EnterpriseWorx as it stays ahead of new technologies and innovates to provide its clients with the tools they need.

"EnterpriseWorx is closely allied with Microsoft as an ISV Gold Partner, and have therefore invested heavily in skilling up our resources in the Azure app platform service offerings and Power BI reporting platform. We have done so to ensure that we are at the forefront of IT service and solution providers in SA to help take our clients to the cloud, or simply complement their hybrid solutions," says De Andrade.

As a Gold Microsoft Partner, EnterpriseWorx can enjoy the omnichannel experience. This means that EnterpriseWorx can easily connect and support its clients at any time with the assistance of various Microsoft platforms.

One of these platforms is Power BI; while it may only be two years old, it has certainly seen an uptake in many organisations to satisfy their reporting needs. Power BI can be customised based on the needs of the organisation and its departments. This allows for flexibility as the organisation's needs change. Power BI provides organisations with the ability to monitor their metrics in real-time with an increase in performance and control.

Like other intelligent reporting solutions, Power BI Premium requires licence purchases; however, it does not require "readers" to have a licence. Power BI Premium allows for the distribution of dashboards and reports to many "readers" without purchasing a licence; it is a very cost-effective reporting tool.

Contact EnterpriseWorx for assistance in migrating to Microsoft Azure or implementing Power BI as a reporting solution at info@ewx.co.za. Alternatively, arrange a demo of Conductor4SQL, e-mail info@conductor4sql.com or dial +27 (11) 301-0900.

