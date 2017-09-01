Tender Watch: Otherwise engaged

A hefty National Tender Bulletin favours office accommodation, security and cleaning services, while ICT captures only mediocre public sector interest. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission and Gauteng Province stand out as big advertisers in the latest edition.

New tenders

Office of the Chief of Justice

The judiciary is advertising for the redevelopment of the Office of the Chief Justice and Constitutional Court Web sites.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September

Tender no: OCJ2017/ 08

Information: B Mankwane (010) 493 2635, e-mail: BidEnquiries@judiciary.org.za.

Closing date: 22 September

South African Police Service

SAPS requires Gauteng tetra radio network system maintenance and support for a period of three years in accordance with specification 3229/17: Division: Technology Management Services.

Compulsory briefing: 13 September

Tender no: 19/ 1/ 9/ 1/ 131 TR (16/ 17):

Information: Technical: Col Tefo (012) 432 7328, fax: (012) 432 7193, e-mail: Tefop@saps.gov.za. General: Lt Col Sigogo or Capt Mahlaule (012) 841 7070/7852, fax: (012) 841 7574, e-mail: SigogoAP@saps.gov.za, MahlauleG@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 September

South African Revenue Service

SARS is advertising for network switch replacements and upgrades.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: RFT- 1- 2017/ 18

Information: Lynn Solomons (021) 840 3400, fax: (021) 840 3401, e-mail: procurement@interfront.co.za.

Closing date: 15 September

The organisation also wishes to appoint a service provider for the review of GRAP accounting policies and procedures and SAP implementation assistance for reporting.

Note: This will be a two-stage bidding process. This is stage one of the bidding process, only shortlisted bidders will be invited to Stage two of the bidding process.

Tender no: RFP 04/2017

Information: Vuyokazi Ntshinga (012) 647 9569, e-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 September

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider for the supply, installation and commissioning of an autonomous solution in order to test and benchmark the performance and quality of service of the telecommunication service providers for voice, data and video services on 80/20 PPPFA : preferential procurement regulations, 2017.

Note: The bid will be evaluated on:

(a) submission of the required documents,

(b) functionality,

(c) and on PPPFA preference points system.

Only bidders who meet the cut-off score of 70 points for functionality will be considered further for price evaluation. The bid will be evaluated on 80/20 preference points system.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: ICASA 09/ 2017

Information: Tumelo Kwinana (011) 566 3790, e-mail: Tkwinana@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 14 September

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

An audit and analytics software solution is sought for parliament.

Tender no: B6/ 2017

Information: N Ntanjana (021) 403 8374, fax: (021) 403 8196, e-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 September

Parliament also requires provision of ICT equipment.

Tender no: B5/ 2017

Information: N Ntanjana (021) 403 8374, fax: (021) 403 8196, e-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 September

Service Seta Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought for the conceptualisation, provision and implementation of an E-Learning platform for the Service SETA.

Tender no: BID REFERENCES: PROC T437

Information: Jabulani Kunene (011) 276 9723, fax: 086 242 1857, e-mail: jabulanik@serviceseta.org.za or tenders@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 5 September

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gauteng

The province is advertising for the design and development of the Gauteng Agricultural Information Management System.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: GT/ GDARD/ 114/2017

Information: Technical: Anthony Moloto (011) 240 2684, e-mail: anthony.moloto@gauteng.gov.za. General: Muthundinne Nethomboni (011) 240 3339, e-mail: Muthundinne.Nethomboni@gauteng.gov.za. Tender Enquiries: Jaco Smit or Lenard Billings (011) 689 6058/6416, e-mail: Tender.admin@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 September

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Service providers are invited to supply connectivity between the commission's main data centre located at the dti Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, and the self service centre (SSC) located at: JSE Limited, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton.

Tender no: CIPC 10/ 2017/2018

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Anthony Masinda (012) 394 5785, e-mail: nmasinda@cipc.co.za. General: Solomon Motshweni (012) 394 3971, e-mail: Smotshweni@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 September

CIPC also requires the supply of connectivity between the commission's main data centre located at the dti campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria and the cloud.

Tender no: CIPC 09/ 2017/2018

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Anthony Masinda (012) 394 5785, e-mail: nmasinda@cipc.co.za. General: Solomon Motshweni (012) 394 3971, e-mail: Smotshweni@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 28 September

Connectivity between the commission's main data centre located at the dti Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria and a new self service centre (SSC) located at: 150 Commissioner Street; Carlton Centre; level 200 (next to Absa bank); Johannesburg.

Tender no: CIPC 08/ 2017/2018

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Anthony Masinda (012) 394 5785, e-mail: nmasinda@cipc.co.za. General: Solomon Motshweni (012) 394 3971, e-mail: Smotshweni@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 September

Service providers are invited to supply backup connectivity between the commission's main data center located at the dti Campus, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria and the cloud.

Tender no: CIPC 07/ 2017/2018

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Anthony Masinda (012) 394 5785, e-mail: nmasinda@cipc.co.za. General: Solomon Motshweni (012) 394 3971, e-mail: Smotshweni@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 27 September

Council for Medical Schemes

CMS is looking for the appointment of a service provider for a managed voice and data contract for a period of three years.

Tender no: CMS031017/ 18

Information: Zama Mbuyazi (012) 431 0443, e-mail: z.mbuyazi@medicalschemes.com.

Closing date: 15 September

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The province is looking for procurement of TN3270 Emulator software and maintenance support.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: GT/ GDeG/ 113/2017

Information: Technical: Charles Goodes (011) 689 8410, e-mail: charles.goodes@gauteng.gov.za. General: Nthabiseng Modise (011) 689 8100, fax: 086 420 0445, e-mail: nthabiseng.modise@gauteng.gov.za. Tender Enquiries: Jaco Smit or Lenard Billings (011) 689 6058/6416, e-mail: Tender.admin@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 September

Department of Roads and Transport, Gauteng

The department is looking for the supply of VOIP handsets, switchboard console, installation and configuration of cat-6 network points.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: DRT 123/ 03/ 2017

Information: Technical: Business Unit (011) 870 9862/3. General: Supply Chain Management (011) 355 7335, e-mail: drt.scmbidadmin@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 September

Ports Regulator of South Africa

Prospective service providers are invited to submit bids to provide information technology management services to the regulator.

Tender no: PRSA001- 2017:PROCUREMENT-001

Information: Nafeesa Sayed Ally (031) 365 7800, e-mail: nafeesaa@portsregulator.org.

Closing date: 29 September

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The W&RSETA is publishing a scope of services for ICT services.

Tender no: ITD/ 2017/ 0001

Information: Dawn Prince (012) 622 9500, fax: 086 506 6986, e-mail: tenders@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 8 September

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

Information is requested for the design, supply, installation and maintenance for a wireless solution (including switches and router/s) for Parliament villages (three) for the period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 5 September

Tender no: RFI 1614 - 2017

Information: Nokukhanya Zulu (012) 482 3530, e-mail: nokukhanya.zulu@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 September

Cancellations

Department of Defence

Privatisation of voice, data, and cable reticulation infrastructure at AFB Hoedspruit Drakensig domestic area.

Tender no: B- G- 314- 2016

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

ServiceNow licences and consulting for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN002/ 2017

Results

Department of Defence

Supply and Delivery of 32 x HP Probook with Targus Classic Case.

Tender no: CPSC- B- G-472- 2016

Successful bidder: PVMT Trading and Projects

Value: R308 448

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

Procurement of Internet guardian proxy solution and support maintenance.

Tender no: GT/ GDeG/ 003/2017

Successful bidder: Lucidview

Value: R8 777 013

Human Sciences Research Council

The Redesign and Innovation of HSRC Press Website and Open Access Platforms.

Tender no: HSRC/ 12/ 2016/17

Successful bidder: Flow Communications

Value: R569 430

Department of Transport, Kwazulu-Natal

Provision of enterprise project management (PMO).

Tender no: ZNB 1390/ 17 T

Successful bidder: Adapt IT

Value: R197 830 870



