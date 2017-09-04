Leading independent research firm recognises CA Technologies as a Leader in continuous delivery, release automation market report

Jaco Greyling, CA Southern Africa, CTO Enterprise DevOps.

CA Southern Africa has revealed that CA Technologies has been named a Leader in the prestigious "The Forrester Wave: Continuous Delivery and Release Automation, Q3 2017" report by Forrester Research. The report evaluates 15 of the most significant continuous delivery and release automation vendors.

Vendors were evaluated on 26 criteria on their ability to support major DevOps processes for continuous delivery and release automation, including: integration with CI tools, package creation and modelling, pipeline modelling and governance, API coverage, vulnerability rectification and out-of-the-box integrations.

"We are delighted to be named a Leader in Forrester's latest Continuous Delivery and Release Automation Wave report," says Jaco Greyling, CA Southern Africa's Enterprise DevOps CTO. "We believe this achievement testifies to CA Technologies' success in empowering enterprises with the speed and agility they need to achieve continuous delivery and adopt digital transformation as an important strategic initiative."

Per the report, Forrester states: "Automating the movement and deployment of infrastructure, middleware, and applications through testing is a key pain point for I&O teams today. CDRA [continuous delivery and release automation] tools remove errors from manual deployment and release processes by standardising and automating the movement of applications between environments; this is a critical step in the delivery pipeline of applications and has a direct impact on customer experience."[1]

According to the report: "CA Continuous Delivery Director and CA Automic Release Automation demonstrated good pipeline management across all pipeline stages, movement of complete releases including applications, infrastructure and middleware, remediation of vulnerabilities, defect tracking, and out-of-the-box integrations with a broad range of third party solutions, including configuration management, database management tools and testing tools."[2]

CA Continuous Delivery Director and CA Automic Release Automation received the highest scores possible in the deployment flexibility, deployment scenario support, advanced model creation and deployment, pipeline health and orchestration, scalable governance, planned enhancements, consulting, training and support, and innovation in delivery models and pricing criteria.

CA Automic Release Automation is the most flexible, yet scalable release automation product on the market. It is also environment agnostic, making CA Technologies uniquely positioned to help transform any enterprise for the digital age.

[1] Forrester Research, The Forrester Wave: Continuous Delivery And Release Automation, Q3 2017, Stroud, Gardner, et al., 30 August 2017.

[2] Forrester Research, The Forrester Wave: Continuous Delivery And Release Automation, Q3 2017, Stroud, Gardner, et al., 30 August 2017.

CA Southern Africa CA Southern Africa is the leading provider of IT management and security solutions in sub-Saharan Africa. CA Southern Africa enables customers to embark on the digital transformation journey necessary to seize the opportunities presented by the application economy. Today, software is at the heart of every business in every industry and CA Southern Africa is assisting its customers – through the use of technology – to change the way we live, transact, communicate across: mobile; private and public cloud; and distributed and mainframe environments. For further information, log on to: www.ca.com/za.



