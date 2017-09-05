Forcepoint acquires RedOwl, extends global human-centric security leadership

Integration of RedOwl UEBA with Forcepoint technology delivers holistic view of cyber behaviours to identify and address enterprise risk in real-time.

Global cyber security leader Forcepoint today announced the acquisition of RedOwl, the leader in security analytics focused on helping customers understand and manage human risk. This latest milestone in Forcepoint's strategy arms customers with cyber security systems designed for the reality of today's threats.

Forcepoint's human point strategy views people – rather than technology infrastructure – as the focal point for cybersecurity. Cloud, mobility and ever-changing infrastructure makes the traditional perimeter a fallacy; by focusing on how, when, where and why people interact with critical data and IP, organisations can more effectively identify and address risk.

"The world has fundamentally changed and the way we think about security must change, as well. If the cyber security industry fails to put people at the centre, it is certain to fall short in helping customers protect their most vital assets," said Matthew P. Moynahan, chief executive officer of Forcepoint. "Forcepoint is absolutely committed to empowering customers with human-centric security systems, and RedOwl fits squarely into this promise."

RedOwl's user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) technology is ideally suited for this human-first approach to addressing security and regulatory use cases. Since 2011, the company has focused specifically on delivering capabilities that provide visibility into the holistic activities of people, including cyber, physical and financial. Customers deploy these capabilities to analyse large amounts of complex data, assess high-risk events and behaviours, and enact centralised and supervisory oversight to satisfy both security and regulatory requirements.

"As I've watched Forcepoint's story unfold, it is clear we share the view that a human-first approach must be the path to addressing cyber security and internal risk," said Guy Filippelli, chief executive officer at RedOwl. "The opportunity to deliver a holistic solution around proactive human oversight is exciting; joining Forcepoint will accelerate our ability to deliver these important capabilities to our customers. We're thrilled to become a part of the Forcepoint team."

RedOwl brings a sophisticated analytics platform to Forcepoint's human-centric cyber security system and will be integrated across the company's portfolio, as well as with customers' existing technologies (e.g. SIEM). This platform delivers real-time insight into anomalous interactions and access across people, data, devices and applications. In addition, the combination of RedOwl's UEBA technology, Forcepoint DLP and Forcepoint Insider Threat will provide the industry's only comprehensive solution for understanding and responding to the behaviours and intent of people.

"Combining the deep collection capabilities of Forcepoint Insider Threat, the powerful analytics of RedOwl's technology and the risk mitigation of DLP creates a system capable of protecting critical business data and IP like no other," said Heath Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of the Data and Insider Threat Security business at Forcepoint. "Context is everything and we look forward to helping customers differentiate between carelessness, compromise and malice in the most efficient way possible."

RedOwl technology and employees are joining the Forcepoint team as part of the Data and Insider Threat Security business reporting to Thompson.

Additional Resources

* RedOwl Acquisition Overview

* "People are the new security perimeter" - Forcepoint Insights Blog by Heath Thompson

* Forcepoint UEBA

* Forcepoint Regulatory Surveillance Solution

Forcepoint Forcepoint is transforming cyber security by focusing on what matters most: understanding people's intent as they interact with critical data and intellectual property wherever it resides. Its uncompromising systems enable companies to empower employees with unobstructed access to confidential data while protecting intellectual property and simplifying compliance. For more about Forcepoint, visit www.Forcepoint.com and follow it on Twitter at @ForcepointSec. Join Forcepoint on social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForcepointLLC/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forcepoint

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/forcepointsec

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forcepoint



