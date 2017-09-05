Cloud fast-tracks resilience when data loss is not an option

The digitalisation of business means data has become a company's most important asset. To remain competitive, businesses must always have access to their data and applications, says Sasha Malic, Head: Availability Services at ContinuitySA.

"Digitalisation is allowing much of business to become virtual, in turn driving a move into the cloud," he says. "Cloud is enabling the always-on, always-available business environment, and it is also revolutionising the measures companies can take to build resilience into their DNA, and to ensure business continuity. Backing up data in such a way that it is never lost is critical, and a new generation of innovative technology solutions is emerging that is facilitating this. As a business continuity and resilience specialist, we are partnering with Veeam and Exagrid to build resilience into the way data is moved, processed and stored in the cloud."

One of the most important things about the emerging cloud environment is that it is not homogenous, says Trent Odgers, Enterprise Account Manager at Veeam South Africa. Companies need to be able to operate across public and private clouds, as well as their on-premises legacy infrastructure and, of course, endpoint devices. All of this raises a host of technical and management challenges.

"To protect data in this environment, we follow the 3-2-1-0 rule: make sure that there are always a minimum of three copies of data on two media, with at least one backup offsite – with zero backup errors ensured through verifying recoverability," Odgers says. "To make that happen automatically and seamlessly, we developed the Veeam Availability Platform, which is available as a series of bundled suites that can, if desired, be purchased separately. In the hands of a partner like ContinuitySA, Veeam Availability Platform can be used effectively to provide backup and replication across multiple clouds for multiple clients, with centralised backup management – all in the quest for 24/7 data availability, whatever happens."

If backup and replication in the cloud is one vital ingredient of data resilience, the other is data storage, says Malic. Data volumes are growing exponentially, and thus how to backup data, while minimising storage costs and ensuring rapid access in the event of a disaster, has become a specialised field.

"Our partner in this area is Exagrid, which has developed an innovative disk architecture designed especially for backup – that means efficient, fast backups that can be recovered equally quickly," he explains. "Deduplication is part of the solution, but so is an architecture that is fast to ingest and recover data, and can scale intelligently to cope with huge volumes of data. Exagrid is designed in such a way that its performance grows as data volumes grow. In addition, it works in heterogeneous environments, and it integrates with Veeam to move data faster and better."

Enjoyed this story? Subscribe to ITWeb's Virtualisation newsletter.

ContinuitySA ContinuitySA is Africa's leading provider of business continuity management services to public and private organisations. Delivered by highly skilled experts, its fully managed services include ICT resilience, enterprise risk management, work area recovery and BCM advisory – all designed to enhance business resilience in an age of escalating threat. By helping clients understand their risk profile, and then develop an appropriate risk-mitigation strategy, ContinuitySA provides peace of mind for all stakeholders. ContinuitySA operates the continent's biggest network of recovery centres, with more than 20 000m2 of space in Gauteng (Midrand and Randburg), the Western Cape (Tyger Valley and Somerset West), in KwaZulu-Natal (Mount Edgecombe) as well in Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya and Mauritius. ContinuitySA is a Gold Partner of the Business Continuity Institute and the recipient of the BCI's ‘Continuity and Resilience Provider Award' for the third consecutive year in 2016. ContinuitySA. Our business is keeping you in business. Additional information about ContinuitySA can be found at www.continuitysa.com. Network with ContinuitySA on Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



