Silicon Sky becomes the first Gold Veeam Cloud Service Provider partner in Middle East and Africa

Silicon Sky, an IT infrastructure service provider, has recently achieved Gold Status as a Veeam Cloud Service Provider Partner. Veeam, is the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for Always - On Enterprise, and has seen rapid growth across the region in the enterprise and cloud segments. Silicon Sky is the first Veeam partner in Middle East and Africa to achieve this status.
Veeam is a strategic partner of Silicon Sky for data protection solutions and services. Silicon Sky uses Veeam software to provide offsite backup and replication from on premises data centres as well as backup and replication within the Silicon Sky Managed Cloud.
Veeam Cloud Connect allows for existing Veeam customers with on premises data centres to backup their servers to the Silicon Sky Cloud Storage Platform over public or private networks. Backup retentions and policies are managed through the customers on premises Veeam Console while storing data in the Silicon Sky Cloud Storage Platform. The Silicon Sky Cloud Storage Platform provides an affordable alternative to on premises tape or disk storage, with the ability to scale capacity up or down when needed.
Gregg Petersen, Regional Director, Middle East and SAARC, Veeam added: "As a Gold VCSP partner, Silicon Sky has demonstrated a thorough knowledge of Veeam products, and we are confident in their ability to deliver Veeam–powered Availability solutions to enable their customers to meet the demands of an Always - On Enterprise."
