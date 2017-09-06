Quickchannel appoints SkyGroup as distributor

Marius van Wyk, operations and technical director at SkyGroup Communications.

Scandinavian firm Quickchannel has appointed local firm SkyGroup Communications to be its first South African distribution partner.

Quickchannel is developer of online video streaming, recording and playback solutions, while SkyGroup is a distributor of video conferencing, audio-visual integration and cloud-based communication services.

As of today, SkyGroup will offer customers access to the full product range, with a particular focus on Quickchannel Bridge and Pexip Infinity technology integration. Pexip Infinity is a conferencing and collaboration platform integrating various technology silos to enable cross-platform communication.

"All products are available as an on-premises, cloud or hybrid solution for video meeting recording, playback and live streaming," says Marius van Wyk, operations and technical director at SkyGroup.

"With our phase one roll-out, we will be adding recording and playback capabilities to our videoHUB service. Phase two will include offering the complete product portfolio to customers offering an array of additional features as a video content delivery platform for any organisation.

"At this point, we have branded this service as videoHUB Review, offering customers using our videoHUB a service to record and playback their video meetings."

Skygroup has channel partners in SA as well as in West and northern Africa, and according to the Scandinavian firm, the move will enable it to provide its content delivery solutions to the African market while expanding its presence throughout the continent.

Viktor Hedström, CEO of Quickchannel, says the company has been exploring the possibility of an African partnership for some time. "The African market forms part of a logical expansion for the company and SkyGroup has provided it with the geographical footprint, industry-related skills and proved to be an appropriate fit for our technologies."

The solutions target market include SMEs and large enterprises to enhance their current video conferencing environments with the addition of recording and playback of meetings.

Adds Van Wyk: "Today, most organisations take advantage of video communications to enhance their internal and external communication strategies. Inherently there is a requirement to record these video meetings whether it be for training or regulatory requirements. This conferencing service offers customers the opportunity to bridge the gap between their boardroom video conferencing environment and Skype for Business deployments."



