Spotlight on SA innovation at DST's Innovation Bridge

New local innovations and the SA innovation ecosystem under discussion at Innovation Bridge 2017.

New measures to facilitate local innovation are set to be announced in Johannesburg this month, when the Department of Science and Technology (DST) stages its Innovation Bridge technology showcase and matchmaking exhibition.

The event, presented by the DST in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO), offers a rare opportunity for publicly-funded innovation projects in particular, to be presented to potential investors and commercialisation partners.

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor will use the occasion to launch a South African Innovation Portal, as well as addressing a plenary session on the role of government, business and society in advancing South Africa's inclusive growth through innovation.

Noting that innovation is crucial for socio-economic development, the DST stages the Innovation Bridge as a key platform to catalyse the sustainable development of the innovation ecosystem.

Experts speaking at the event will elaborate on building sustainable innovative technology businesses, assess the local appetite for innovative solutions, and outline what investors seek in innovation.

Potential investors and business partners will evaluate a range of new local innovations on show – from cosmetics and algal fuel products, to new industrial isotope technology, ‘ceiling in a can' construction polymers, clean energy stoves and higher-yield wind turbines, among numerous other innovations.

Innovation Bridge 2017, to be staged at Gallagher Convention Centre on 15 September 2017, is presented by the DST, together with TIA and the National Intellectual Property Management Office (NIPMO).

For more information, please go to http://www.innovationbridge.org.za



